Heritage felt the heat in the second half, but what it did in the first two quarters ultimately allowed it to keep its cool.
Facing county rival William Blount on Mike White Field in the 44th Battle of the Bell, the Mountaineers outscored the Governors by 17 points in the first half, but were affected by miscues across the final two quarters.
Though William Blount took advantage and inched closer, Heritage eventually shut the door and sealed its 38-20 win, the program’s first in the rivalry since 2017.
“We had a great first half,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “I don’t love what we did in the second half, but our kids played. They showed up tonight. They had my back with everything that was going on, and they came and played. We executed in the first half pretty well.
“We didn’t do a great job in the second half, we got a little careless, and we need to play four quarters, but we played well enough to win tonight and I’m proud of our guys.”
That “great first half” for Heritage (2-2) began on its opening possession, when the Mountaineers put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive that culminated in a 21-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Wesley Deck to senior receiver Chase Ridings.
The duo connected again on a 61-yard scoring strike in the first quarter’s final minutes, giving Heritage a two-touchdown lead.
Joel Martinez nailed a 42-yard field goal and Deck threw his third touchdown pass, an 18-yard completion to Kamron Moats, to cap off the Mountaineers’ 24-point first half. They allowed only one score, a 12-yard touchdown run by Eli Walker inside the final minute, to William Blount (0-4) in that span.
Though the Mountaineers came out of halftime looking like a team destined for a blowout win, as Deck and Ridings tallied their third scoring connection on a 21-yard aerial strike, their next four drives ended in a fumble recovered by the Govs and three punts, respectively.
That fourth failed possession was hampered by consecutive errant snaps, setting Heritage too far behind the sticks to recover.
“We went in (the locker room) and we made some great adjustments, obviously came down and scored on the first possession,” Osovet said. “We didn’t execute. The two bad snaps, we had two good plays on that probably would have went to the house if we got good snaps.”
The Govs scored twice during the Mountaineers’ slump, with T.J. Pierce pushing across a 3-yard touchdown run and Darius Brooks breaking away to the end zone on a 39-yard carry, but Heritage stiffened when it needed to.
Two key William Blount turnovers, a Ryan Butler interception of a Brett Cortez pass and a sack of Cortez on fourth down, helped Heritage finish the job and claim possession of the Bell.
“We came back, we did what we needed to do to get the win,” Osovet said. “It’s been a long time coming here, so I’m proud of our guys and proud of the effort they gave tonight.
“It feels good. I’d be lying to you if I (said I) didn’t think it feels good. It was a great job by our kids and kudos to them. We’ll get them in the right place, we’ll give them everything in the toolbox to go execute, but they’ve got to go play the football game, and they did a great job of doing that tonight. So I’m proud of them.”
As players and students crowded around the Bell after the win, the jubilation still young, Ridings took stock in the prize he helped his school earn.
“It’s awesome,” Ridings said. “(It’s been) stressed to be known as the class that brought back the Bell our senior year. Now, we’re going to keep it.”
