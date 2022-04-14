Fewer phrases sound as sweet to Mountaineer fans as the three words, “Heritage sweeps Maryville.”
Neither Heritage coach Paul Puckett nor Maryville skipper Christian Burns remembered the last time it happened, but it occurred Thursday evening on the Heritage tennis courts as both the Mountaineers and Lady Mountaineers took 5-4 victories over the Rebels.
Both contests came down to the final doubles play, where Heritage took two of three matches on both sides after the two teams were knotted at 3 after singles play.
Heritage (10-1, 6-1 District 4-AA) lost on the No. 1 doubles court in a 9-8 tie-breaker to the Maryville boys but took easy victories on the other two courts for the decisive points.
Brock Johnson and Isaiah Fleming defeated Maryville’s Joshua Gideon and Adi Madurri, 8-2, while Colton Richards and Andrew Puckett were even more dominate on court three with an 8-1 win.
“Maryville and William Blount are our big rivals here,” Heritage coach Paul Puckett said. “To keep up with them is what we are trying to do here at Heritage. So to sweep them, it’s great.”
Luke Keller of Maryville (3-5, 3-3 District 4 Large School) took the No. 1 singles point with an 8-4 win over Ty Icenhower. Icenhower and partner Charlie Zunich were serving for win at 7-4, but senior Keller and junior Haysen Hayes fought back to force a tiebreaker, which the Rebels duo won 9-7 when a Heritage lob sailed long.
“I was broken on my first serve to begin the game,” Keller said. “After the first three or four games, we got back into them and everyone was holding their serves.”
“This was our first tiebreaker,” Hayes said. “We’re very pleased with how we came back. We just played more consistent, not trying to hit really hard but just keeping the ball in play and placing the ball better.”
Heritage picked up wins on courts two, (Gabriel Alonso), three (Brock Johnson) and five (Isaiah Fleming) to forge the 3-3 tie after singles play was finished.
The Lady Mountaineers and Maryville (6-2, 4-2) also finished tied with three points each after singles play, with Heritage (8-3, 5-2) winning the top three courts behind wins from Laine McAmis, Mia Sanchez and Sophia Taube.
Maryville kept in contention with victories on courts four, five and six from Maddie Myers, Perrin Stidham and Briana Davis.
McAmis and Sanchez were broken in the first game of their doubles match and fell behind 3-1 before reeling off seven straight games to take an 8-3 win the No. 1 doubles match.
“We just kept trusting each other to execute the points right,” McAmis said. “Knowing that your partner knows when to go for the ball and when not, and charging the net in all the right places.”
The tandem both played from the baseline rather than conventional doubles style.
“(Maryville) were both really strong players up on the court, so we just tried to go back a little bit so we wouldn’t get overrun by them,” fellow senior Sanchez said.
Brianna Davis and Haley Kuban kept the Lady Rebels in contention for the win briefly with an 8-4 win on doubles court two, but Heritage’s Sophia Taube and Claire Hackney won the determining point of the match on court two with an 8-5 win over Annie Milner and Maddie Myers.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we’re going to bounce back at it next week and hopefully get better,” Burns said. “Lots of unforced errors today, which is uncharacteristic for us.”
Heritage travels to William Blount for a key district matchup on Tuesday. Maryville travels to Gettysvue to take on Bearden on Wednesday.
