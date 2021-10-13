Heritage coach Tim Hammontree knows Sevier County’s identity.
“It’s the same thing that has been going on at Sevier County for years now: they develop quarterbacks really well,” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “They usually find somebody that is an athlete in the coming, so they’ll have another quarterback in waiting and just do one more, one more.
“All of those guys know how to throw the ball. They’re coached really well.”
Hammontree’s Mountaineers will face the Smoky Bears today at Sevier County in a rare Thursday night showdown. The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., pits two Region 2-5A teams in very different situations against each other.
Heritage (0-7, 0-3 Region 2-5A) is still winless this season, while Sevier County (4-3, 1-2) is above .500 overall, but under that mark in region play. The Smoky Bears defeated Knoxville Halls, 34-28, in their last contest.
Senior quarterback Collin Shannon is the Smoky Bears’ offensive anchor, but he’s not the only weapon they possess. Sevier County is also paced by multiple playmaking receivers who can stretch a defense.
“They’ve got three receivers, sometimes four, that you never know who’s going to be the primary route-runner,” Hammontree said. “That quarterback does a really good job of reading the secondary coverage. He has really good protection. They’ve got a really good football team. For them to throw 200 yards a game, it’s not out of the question.”
While Sevier County’s offense boasts a veteran presence, Heritage has counted on younger players to step up, particularly at quarterback. Sophomore Wesley Deck has started for the Mountaineers this season, showing improvement down the stretch as a dual-threat signal caller.
“He’s growing up,” Hammontree said. “As you get beat up and as you go through games where you’re running the ball yourself at quarterback, he’s been real consistent about doing what we ask him to do. As young as he is right now, he’s playing more like a seasoned junior quarterback.
“I think our guys sort of rally around him in the fact that he’s unafraid to run the ball, he’ll do what we ask him to do. He does make mistakes like all players do, but he does his best to correct them. He’s a team guy.”
Heritage didn’t play last week, the school’s fall break, but Hammontree was pleased with how his team responded to the gap in play.
“We were so excited early on,” Hammontree said, “about the fact that we could take three or four days during that fall break and work on fundamentals and technique work. The kids that were able to be here, between 28 and 34 guys, we got a lot of work done in those days. Of course the rain was one thing to deal with over that whole time period. We cut that week a little short, came back this Monday, had a full practice.
“Kids were excited about playing. They also are excited about playing on Thursday night. You change the schedule just a little bit and a high school player, sometimes that motivates him enough to even work harder because you’ve got one less day to prepare. So we’ve had a good week.”
After struggling through their first seven games, the Mountaineers hope for more success in the final three. That starts with day-by-day improvement, and Heritage has been focused on bettering its running game and depth across the line of scrimmage, according to Hammontree.
“Finishing runs is one (thing we’re working on),” Hammontree said. “Ball security has been pretty good; we haven’t had that many turnovers. What we’re lacking in of course is linemen, so trying to develop our linemen to really run off the ball and get into people and really push hard on those first and second downs so we can get into maybe a third-and-three or a third-and-two situation.
“So everything that we’ve done up to this point right here has been consistent and been the same. The only thing we might do different every once in a while is we’re going to introduce somebody else into the game that they haven’t seen before. That doesn’t mean they’re going to be an unbelievable player, but we’re going to play as many kids as we can that will give us an opportunity to win.”
