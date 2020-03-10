Opening day excitement was ramped even higher with Heritage starting its season hosting a district contest against cross-county rival William Blount.
Cold, rainy weather and a slick pitch prevented the Mountaineers from taking full advantage of their speed early, but as conditions improved, Heritage took control.
William Blount drew first blood quickly in the Tuesday evening match, but each time one team scored the other countered quickly. Eventually Heritage scored an unmatched goal to claim a 5-4 win.
Heritage (1-0, 1-0 District 4-AAA) has defeated William Blount (0-1, 0-1) in three consecutive years.
“We knew (William Blount) had a score to settle and they did that throughout the game,” Heritage assistant coach Kristen Long said. “Every goal we got, they answered pretty quickly. At halftime we talked about ‘we’re not playing this game for a tie. We’ve got a lot of stake here.’”
The loss dampened a hat trick from William Blount senior Andrew Dudek, who scored his first goal 45 seconds into the contest.
Dudek dribbled into the Heritage defense and curled around the last defender then crushed a ball from the right side of the penalty area into the net behind the far post.
Heritage took three minutes to counter in what became a back-and-forth struggle. Junior Gomez-Hernandez dribbled into the penalty area and collided with Governor goalkeeper Eli Custer. After a lengthy discussion between the officials, Gomez-Hernandez was awarded the goal as Custer was carted off the field and relieved by Raif Schelz, who finished the game.
Twice more in the rainy first half, Heritage scored only to see William Blount counter with quick equalizers.
Heritage pulled ahead 2-1 in the 21st minute as goalkeeper Carson Puckett earned an assist with a long clearing kick that forward that Hector Reveles raced under for an easy tap-in.
Twenty seconds later, Dudek outraced Pucket for a ball just outside the right post and poked it home.
One of 13 Heritage corner kicks led to a 3-2 lead when Reveles dove in to push in a ball sent nicely to the far post from Jose Vasquez.
Again, the Governors countered quickly just two minutes later, with Austin Lewis hitting a long arcing kick just over the outstretched arms of Puckett.
With the teams tied 3-3, the rain stopped but the scoring pattern remained the same after the break. Heritage scored at the 60-minute mark, and William Blount responded two minutes later.
First, a long high shot from Mountaineer midfielder Giovanna Salas was tapped up by Schelz, but hit the crossbar and caromed downwards. After another official huddle, the ball was determined to have crossed the goal line, and Heritage was up 4-3.
Two minutes later, Dudek completed his hat trick with a blast from just outside the penalty area.
Heritage controlled play heavily in the second half, outshooting the Governors 7-5 and pushing forward to earn eight corner kicks to two for William Blount.
Finally, a corner paid off as defenders and Joel Martinez battled for the ball landing just outside the 6-yard box. Martinez, a sophomore, gained possession and poked in the winning goal in the 68th minute.
“When we scored the fifth goal and we knew we just had a few minutes left, it became a matter of reshaping our defense,” Long said. “That was a place where we fell apart a little bit tonight. Making sure our defense knew their assignments and keeping possession with our attack kept them from answering with that fifth goal.”
Heritage will play a road game against Carter on Thursday while William Blount will play another district match on Thursday when it plays host to Maryville at Carpenters Middle School.
“We started with a lot of energy, a whole lot better in the first 10 minutes,” William Blount coach Jordan Hill said. “It was hard to grasp too much because the ground was wet and the balls were skidding everywhere. We know we have to improve our defense. We can’t give up five goals against Maryviille and expect to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.