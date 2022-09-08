Jason Keeble had a decision to make during a timeout midway through Heritage’s first set against William Blount on Thursday.
With the help of five straight errors, the Lady Mountaineers watched as their seemingly dominant lead dwindled to a one-point advantage against the Lady Governors. The Heritage coach pulled one of his team’s better players in Caelyn Bradley and plugged in Maddie Gowan in her place to try and recapture the momentum.
Gowan made the most of the opportunity, coming up with a kill almost right away to help Heritage extend its lead and down William Blount in the opening set before claiming the next two in commanding fashion for the sweep, 25-18, 25-9, 25-7 at Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“At the timeout I told the girls, ‘Look, we made five errors in a row,’” Keeble told The Daily Times. “But it’s a testament to this team that I had to pull our outside hitter Caelyn, who has been a force for us offensively all year and throw Maddie Gowan in there. Maddie did a great job, got us a couple of kills and got us out of that situation (in the first set) and Kaitlin responded in the second set and hit some big balls there for us.
“I think the dynamic of this team and the depth that we have to be in a tight situation and put a kid in who has not seen a lot of playing time and delivers.”
Bradley tallied 10 kills and seven digs in three sets as Heritage (14-4, 4-0 District 4-AAA) flexed its depth on the Lady Govs (5-11, 1-2) in sets 2 and 3.
The Lady Mountaineers jumped out quickly in the first set, going up 7-1 with early kills from Grayson Jones and Landry Yates.
William Blount rattled off four consecutive points, highlighted by a diving ace from Christina Glass to make it 15-14, but out of Keeble’s timeout, Heritage responded by outscoring the Lady Govs 10-3 down the stretch.
William Blount took its first and only lead of the match early in the third set at 2-0, but Heritage responded by scoring the next 21 of 22 points.
According to Keeble, the reason for the Lady Mountaineers’ strong performance in set 3 centered around the middle of their offense, where Haley Harnichar turned in 10 kills and two blocks.
“I think both our middles, Haley Harnichar and Rayah (Berty), responded well in the second and third set,” Keeble said. “Haley is one of the best middles in the district with her size and what she can do. It’s nice knowing that she’s up there and especially to see her have a good game against a crosstown rival.”
For William Blount coach Kendra Swafford, the Lady Govs’ showing throughout parts of the first set was where she wants the program to be. They failed to match it over the last two sets, despite some flashes of promise.
“That first set is my standard for them,” Swafford said. “We’re still an extremely young team and I saw our youth a little bit towards the second and third sets, just now being able to find a way to finish a set or get out of things. That first set is exactly what I need from our team every single time we play.”
