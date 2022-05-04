Jeff Sherman stood outside his team's dugout following a come-from-behind walk-off win over Maryville on April 12 and said that he was going to keep believing in his Heritage softball team until they give him a reason not to.
They still haven't given him a reason.
The No. 3-seed Lady Mountaineers found themselves in a familiar situation Wednesday at John Sevier Elementary School, again trailing No. 6 Hardin Valley by seven runs in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament, but as it has done time and again, Heritage chipped away, notching a few runs at a time to cut into its deficit before exploding with a 12-run sixth inning to beat the Lady Hawks, 16-11, and move into the winner's bracket.
"They're just resilient," Sherman told The Daily Times. "They just fight. It doesn't matter, the score doesn't matter to them. They get a little down sometimes, but they keep fighting no matter what. I love them. I love them all to death."
Heritage catcher Kenna Hicks can attest to that. The Lady Mountaineers (18-10) dugout doesn't make a habit of losing hope. They certainly didn't when Hardin Valley (6-17) plated six combined runs in the first two innings to lead 6-0 and again when it added two more runs in the fourth as Heritage squandered opportunity after opportunity with runners in scoring position, coupled with pitching struggles.
"I really think it's our bond and our chemistry," Hicks said. "We may not start off strong but we fight and come through in the end. (There's no feeling of doubt), not with this team."
The Lady Mountaineers' first answer came in the second inning on a Clair Foister solo home run into center field to lead off the frame, but Heritage really started its climb back into the game in the fourth.
With one out and two runners on, Carley Pickens singled to center to score Madison Phillips from second. Two at-bats later, Hicks hit a two-run double to pull the Lady Mountaineers within four.
Hicks finished with a team-high four hits and appropriately, it was her three-run homer in the sixth that opened the way for Heritage to suddenly go from trailing to teetering on a run-rule victory.
"It was a 2-0 count and I was really just looking for my pitch," Hicks said. "It felt really good just to pull through for my team."
Hicks' shot cut the Heritage deficit down to 9-7, and Hardin Valley continued to collapse in the following at-bats, giving up a pair of walks to get runners in scoring position for Phillips, who doubled on a line drive and score another run.
The Lady Mountaineers took their first lead, 10-9, on Brooklyn Ranson's two-run single, then Hayes scored Ranson on a single. Kylee Thomas created even more separation by send a ball deep into the left that Olivia Neely overran and dropped to the turf, allowing Hayes to cross home.
After struggling to put together enough hits with runners on base through much of the first five innings, Heritage looked like a different team in the sixth, upping it total hits to 16 by the end of the night.
The Lady Mountaineers scored on three straight at-bats at one point with RBIs coming from Ellah Wheelon, Kendall Correll and Foister to take a 16-9 advantage.
According to Sherman, the drastic change came down to a simple approach.
"We just made adjustments at the plate," Sherman said. "We've been talking all year about remembering your last at-bat, remembering your last two at-bats. How did (the pitcher) start you? If she got you out, she's probably going to start you the same way, because the coaches are calling the pitches. Just remembering those things, having that mental focus, that was a big part of (turning the game around)."
A loss wouldn't have ended Heritage's season, but it would have put it on the brink of elimination in the loser's bracket. Instead, the Lady Mountaineers will play No. 2 Bearden at 6 p.m. Friday.
"Even though it's double elimination, we talked about survive and advance," Sherman said. "You don't want to get in the loser's bracket because you can't have an off game when you get there, so we just kept fighting. We made plays and kept taking hacks."
