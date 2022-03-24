There's a trend forming for the Heritage baseball team.
Just days removed from a comeback win over Halls, the Mountaineers pulled the same trick against Alcoa on Thursday, showcasing their durability again in thrilling fashion.
With the Tornadoes ahead by four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Mountaineers produced three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth, taking advantage of Alcoa errors to claim the home win, 10-6.
"I'm starting to see some resilience in this team," Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. "They're kind of making their own kind of way. We played Halls on Tuesday and it was late, but it was the same thing. Halls took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, we came out and got seven in the top of the seventh.
"This bunch is resilient and when we swing, we're going to be hard to beat. We've got to fix some mistakes but in the last two innings, we executed. I couldn't be more proud of them."
On Alcoa's (4-2) end, coach Steve Dunn was more than displeased after watching his team hold Heritage (4-3) to just two runs through the first four innings, then crumble under the weight of errors as the Mountaineers raced ahead.
"Heritage was able to (come back) because we didn't field the ball," Dunn said. "They didn't beat us. We beat ourselves, and that's just the bottom line. Our guys came out, we hit the ball really well, we pitched great, but when you give five errors to a team like that in those situations, you're not going to win.
"We preach defense all the time. I don't mind getting beat, but I don't like beating ourselves and we beat ourselves tonight. That's just the bottom line."
Using key at-bats from Joe McCord and Dawson Sweetland, Alcoa withstood a fourth inning in which Luke Johnson and Nolan Cunningham batted in runs, then pushed across three more runs itself, aided by Heritage defensive miscues, in the top of the fifth to take the 6-2 advantage.
"We've got a lot of really young guys that we really like and we have a really bright future, guys that can be pretty good at this game," Dunn said. "We've just got to shore it up defensively. Joe (McCord) did a great job, did a great job defensively, hit the ball well. He's been a really good surprise for us and he's a wonderful kid too."
What appeared to be a safe lead for Alcoa wasn't, as the Mountaineers got scores, either from key hits or runs on Tornado errors, from Zander Melton, Dylan Varitek, Cody White, Tyler Adsit, Johnson and Cunningham to rush past Alcoa and into the driver's seat.
Varitek, who closed out the Halls game as well, took the mound late for Heritage and secured the Mountaineers win.
"Couldn't be more proud of him," Bennett said. "He's a tough kid."
"Any time you have a county rivalry, it's going to boost your confidence a little bit," he added. "I'm excited for them."
Though the Tornadoes still have twice as many wins as losses in the early season, Thursday's loss is a lesson Dunn hopes his team doesn't soon forget.
"We should be 5-1," Dunn said. "I don't apologize for that. We should have won tonight. We did not get beat. We beat ourselves. We preach 21 outs and we gave them 26 I believe because we had five errors, and that's just unacceptable. They know it. You're just not going to beat a team like this or many good teams with five errors; it's really tough to overcome.
"I thought Jonah Burchfield, I though Dalton Fiegle did an outstanding job on the mound. They pitched well enough to win and they should have won. We should have won."
