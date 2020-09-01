Heritage volleyball coach Jason Keeble was curious to see how his team would perform Tuesday.
That’s because the Lady Mountaineers were about to take on their first District 3-AAA test of the season against their cross-county rival, Heritage, and they were doing so on Senior Night.
“I’ve had teams that are kind of emotionally slow to get started when you have a special occasion,” Keeble said. “But this team was dialed in.”
Heritage honored its eight seniors by cruising past the Lady Governors, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13, to kick off district play on the right foot.
“I think some of us were kind of nervous coming into it thinking the emotions would take over,” Heritage senior Lexi Patty said. “Senior Night is a really big thing, especially for the eight of us who have played together since middle school. But I think we played really well tonight.”
The Lady Mountaineers stayed in control from start to finish — only trailing once when a Heritage hit on the opening point of the second set sailed out of bounds.
William Blount hung around in the opening set. The Lady Govs trailed 15-8 when they rallied to get within three points of closing the gap. Heritage answered with six unanswered points behind Melanie Morris’ serving en route to the win.
After notching a decisive victory in the second set, the Lady Mountaineers didn’t immediately pull away in the third. Heritage held a 10-9 edge before a Zephanie Snyder kill kicked off a five-point run, and the Lady Mountaineers never looked back.
During that stretch, Haley Harnichar notched a trio of kills to provide a spark for Heritage.
Snyder led the Lady Mountaineers with 12 kills, 10 points and six digs while Morris (six kills, 10 points and seven digs) as well as Sophie Day (five kills, six points and 10 assists) also shined for Heritage.
For William Blount, Gracie Love led the team in kills with seven to go along with 11 digs.
The Lady Govs kicked off district play with a win over Lenoir City last week, but William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said their energy was lacking against Heritage.
“We fell apart because we made a couple errors,” Swafford said. “If one person is doing their job and they’re struggling at it, everybody else has to be able to adapt to that and help them the best that they can.”
The Heritage seniors honored were Patty, Snyder, Maggie Cooper, Grayson Fleming, Haley Jenkins, Harley Romines, Laurel Snow and Kaitlyn Wilkerson.
“The seniors are literally everything to us,” said Day, a junior for Heritage. “Every single time we step out on that court, we have that heart. We all want to win.”
That’s something Swafford wanted to see from her squad Tuesday — along with better communication. Fortunately for the Lady Govs, senior setter Abby Cross is back in the lineup after missing four matches with an ankle injury. Cross finished with 12 assists her first match back.
“There’s no excuse at this point to not be talking to each other,” Swafford said. “We’re on a mental roller coaster right now trying to figure out how can we play together instead of individually.”
William Blount is a program on the rise, having won almost three times as many games in 2019 as it did the year before. The Lady Govs split with Heritage last season — an impressive feat given the Lady Mountaineers went onto be the regular-season district champions for the second straight year.
Swafford hopes to see that progress continue.
“I told them, ‘You can only go up from here,’” she said. “I’m competitive and I want to win. I have eight seniors who want to win, so we’ve got to find a way.”
