Maryville looked like the best team in the gymnasium, even after Heritage took care of its business against Baylor, 25-21, 25-22, in the first match of Wednesday’s tri-match at Maryville High School.
The Lady Rebels proved dominant for only a set as the inconsistency of a young team manifested itself in a 25-14, 12-25, 16-25 loss to the Red Raiders at Jim Campbell Gymnasium.
“We’re like a Jekyll and Hyde team,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “I was telling the girls that when we control our side, we’re really good, and if we don’t control our side we struggle with serve-receive.
“We knew coming in that (Baylor) would be a really good team — they’ll probably be a contender for state — but I’m disappointed in how we can play so well then turn around and play so bad.”
Maryville cruised to a first-set victory but looked like a different team once the second frame began.
Serve-receive errors plagued the Lady Rebels, which in turn negated the strength of their hitting. Maryville fell behind early, trailing 7-1, and watched that deficit swell to as much as 14 points (19-5) before Baylor officially forced a tiebreaker.
The third set was not much better.
The Lady Rebels once again dug themselves an early hole, but they did manage to rally and make it 14-11 before the Red Raiders scored five in a row to take control.
“We just broke down in serve-receive, which will be our nemesis for most of the season,” Hames said. “… I always tell the girls that you can’t take a play off and you can’t be the one that’s not in the right position because it does catch you when you play a good team.”
The Lady Mountaineers had no such problems.
Heritage greeted Baylor with seven consecutive points to open the first set. The Red Raiders whittled that advantage down to two by the end of the frame, but a kill by Sophie Day and a block sealed the win.
“We’ve been on the other end where you take a 2-hour road trip and it takes you awhile to get going,” Keeble said. “We had one of the best servers in the area, Haley Jenkins, back there and we kind of capitalized on the rotation they had.
“We kind of squandered it a bit and about let them back in it, but we had some kids take some big swings.”
A tightly contested set followed, but senior Zephanie Snyder logged a kill that gave the Lady Mountaineers a 20-18 lead and permanently swung momentum in Heritage’s favor to wrap up the sweep.
While Maryville’s weakness led to a loss, Heritage’s strength — its depth — made a statement.
The Lady Mountaineers can throw multiple rotations at opponents, and on numerous occasions in the opening weeks of the season, they have sat struggling players only to have them perform to the expectation when they get back on the court.
“I think we’ve proven that with what we’ve got, we can play with anybody,” Keeble said. “The only difference between them and us is that they have some size, but volleyball is still serve and pass and a lot of effort plays. We served and passed well, and the effort was certainly there.”
Maryville hopes it can join Heritage in that belief, but a starting lineup that includes two freshmen, a sophomore starter and a libero, junior Kylie Hopkins, that played outside hitter last season is going to take time to come together.
“We have to be good in October,” Hames said. “As long as we’re learning from stuff like this, that’s going to help us.”
