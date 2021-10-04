Heritage could not have asked for a better start to the District 4-AAA volleyball tournament.
The No. 3-seed Lady Mountaineers took control early and never looked back en route to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 win over No. 6 William Blount on Monday at Farragut High School.
“I don’t really have any complaints aside from the fact that we missed some serves back-to-back-to-back,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “Two, sure, but once you miss three, sometimes four in a row, down the road that’ll come back to bite you.
“Aside from that, our ball control was good, our net play was good and our leadership was good. I thought Sophie Day served the lights out of the ball, and then the juniors all the way down to freshmen we had in there all played their role and did what they needed to do.”
The Lady Mountaineers (22-9) used dominant runs in the middle of each set to cruise to its winner’s bracket match against No. 2 Farragut at 6 p.m. today.
Heritage led 8-6 in the first set before rattling off five straight points. Three straight William Blount points — two off Heritage hitting errors — cut the deficit to four, but the Lady Mountaineers answered with a 5-0 run. Heritage then scored seven of the last nine points to set the tone for what was to come.
A 10-7 advantage in the second set quickly swelled to 22-10 and the finishing touches were added shortly after.
Ten straight points in the third set turned a four-point lead into a 24-10 rout, and the final point placed the Lady Governors (7-18) in an elimination game with No. 7 Lenoir City at 7:30 p.m. today.
“We’re a very mentally weak team, and it shows around point No. 10 when we lose about three or four points in a row,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “They have to find a way to bounce back, and that’s what I was just talking to them about. I asked, ‘What’s something I can do to help you get out of it?’
“That’s our biggest problem right now. If we can get out of that mental fog, I think we could be somebody.”
Heritage junior Melanie Morris posted a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Senior Sophie Day tallied 17 assists and was a dig way from a double-double of her own. Junior Aubrey Pierce logged a game-high 11 kills.
William Blount will also have to be better in its serve-receive with its season on the line. Its inability to string together passes in quality positions led to a nonexistent attack that allowed Heritage to be comfortable on the other side of the net.
“We did walkthroughs today where we did a lot of serve-receive, and it looked pretty good, but then we got out here and I don’t know if it was the nerves or playing a cross-town rival,” Swafford said. “Tomorrow, we’re just going to serve-receive all day long in the morning.
“Hopefully we can come out and get a win tomorrow and move on to Wednesday.”
Heritage defeated Farragut in five sets during the regular season in part because the Lady Mountaineers were able to keep the Lady Admirals on their heels with their ball control when Heritage was at its best.
The Lady Mountaineers looked smooth in that regard against the the Lady Governors and hope it carries over.
“At this point in the season, they have to make plays,” Keeble said. “It’s not the coaches out on the floor. We can manage a game, but they are the ones who are in the action.
“I think if they can keep that same demeanor and attitude, we’ll be fine because they play better when they’re loose and light-hearted.”
