Two potential marquee matchups await Heritage in the District 3-AAA tournament, but the Lady Mountaineers were not focused on Farragut or Maryville on Monday.
No. 2-seed Heritage opened the tournament against No. 7-seed Lenoir City and never once appeared to be looking ahead, dispatching the Lady Panthers with relative ease in a 25-5, 25-5, 25-12 victory at South-Doyle High School.
“We’ve done this a long time,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “I always tell the girls that we control our side of the net. I don’t care who is on the other side, how big they are or how small they are. All we focus on is doing what we do, and that’s a recipe that got us here.”
The attention can now shift to the Lady Admirals, who defeated the Lady Mountaineers twice in last season’s district tournament to put an end to Heritage’s run for a second consecutive state tournament berth. The two teams will play for a spot in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. today.
“Farragut is different because their offense will run through the middle for the most part,” Keeble said. “We just have to switch it up and have a little bit of a different look because typically teams attack from the outside.
“That’s what killed us last year when they beat us twice in the tournament. Hopefully, we’ll be better this time.”
Heritage has had a bye in the first round of the district tournament the past two seasons, but it did not mind participating on the opening night because it amounted to a tune-up game for senior Zephanie Snyder and junior Sophie Day — both of whom are returning from injuries.
“It is nice to have more options,” Keeble said. “We played phenomenal when we were short-handed, but to have the quality of bench that I have and put servers in, passers in, it’s a good feeling. I’m glad all 14 are back and healthy.”
A full-strength Lady Mountaineer squad dominated the Lady Panthers from the onset, scoring 13 straight points to take a commanding 17-3 lead en route to their first-set victory. The second set was more of the same as Heritage rattled off two separate runs of five straight points and another eight-point spurt to take the second set.
Lenoir City had a little more scrap in the final frame, but it was not nearly enough to overcome Heritage’s talent and depth.
“I don’t know our potential, but I’ve told the girls that we’ve hung with every team we’ve played,” Keeble said. “We haven’t had a bad game. Every loss we’ve had, we’ve either took a set or two sets. I like the way we compete.
“… Hopefully they understand that the sky is the limit for them, but it’s on them. I’m here to cheer them on and put them in a position to win, and hopefully they take advantage of it.”
The Lady Mountaineers have showed glimpses of their potential throughout another successful regular season despite having players in and out of the lineup.
Heritage has an opportunity to prove how good it can be at full health when it matters most, and it got off to a good start against Lenoir City.
“I told them that our record is now 1-0,” Keeble said. “We were 28-7 in the regular season, but I don’t care about that now. It goes back 0-0 when you get to the postseason, and you win one game at a time.”
