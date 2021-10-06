LENOIR CITY — Heritage believed all season it could contend for one of the top two spots in District 4-AAA, reach the region tournament and see what it could do from there.
In the end, the Lady Mountaineers were not quite ready to overcome the favorites in the district.
After dropping into the loser’s bracket with a four-set loss to No. 2-seed Farragut on Tuesday, No. 3 Heritage staved off elimination by knocking off No. 5 Bearden, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20, but their season would not last much longer. The Lady Mountaineers suffered a 25-22, 25-8, 25-20 loss to No. 4 Hardin Valley in the following match to cut its postseason run short Wednesday at Lenoir City High School.
“Hardin Valley is pretty seasoned, as is Farragut, which I thought we played well yesterday,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “I think maybe our inexperience showed down the stretch playing in some of these bigger games.
“I’ve said all along that whoever wins the district title has a great shot to make it to the state tournament because it’s a dog fight to get out of here.”
Hardin Valley was the lone district team outside of top-seeded Maryville to beat Heritage (22-11) in the regular season, and the sequel played out just like the original.
The two sides engaged in a tightly-contested first set before the Lady Hawks were able to grab control late and take the early advantage, just as they did August 31.
Heritage, sensing the familiarity, looked out of the sort in the second set. It struggled to keep Hardin Valley attacks in play and its passing prevented the Lady Mountaineers from generating any offense.
“Our ball control was the difference,” Keeble said. “There were some out-of-system things that we do that kind of went to pot. That happens from time to time. You blame that on me because maybe we didn’t drill that enough in the offseason. I always go back and evaluate what we need to work on, and we stress that a lot, but maybe we’ll super stress it this summer.”
The Lady Mountaineers rebounded and put up a fight in the third set, but a late rally to extend their season fell short.
It was a stark contrast from the performance Heritage delivered in its opening match against Bearden.
The Lady Mountaineers scored 12 of the final 16 points in the first set to take control and never wavered from there.
Senior Sophie Day hustled to save a ball over the Heritage bench in the second set and junior Melanie Morris made a diving dig shortly after, displaying a sense of urgency to secure at least one more match.
“Honestly, I was a kind of worried about playing them again because we handled them pretty easily at Bearden, but we were in control of the match,” Keeble said. “We were dialed in.
“Somebody asked me how I thought they’d respond, and they responded well. But having to turn around and beat a Hardin Valley that has already beat us once, it’s possible that was in the back of their mind.”
Day and Morris each posted double-doubles against Bearden with Day racking up 10 digs and 13 assists while Morris tallied 12 digs and 10 points served to go along with a team-high eight kills.
Day also had 11 digs and 19 assists versus Hardin Valley. Morris logged team-highs in digs (20) and kills (9).
Heritage now shifts its focus to next season, where it moves from being a fringe district contender to one of the favorites.
Day is the lone senior departing, and a talented group of juniors returns to make the Lady Mountaineers the most experienced team in a loaded district.
“Sophie is such a well-rounded kid,” Keeble said. “I’ve never seen her frustrated or down. She always has a smile on her face and she works hard.
“If we can all embody that going into next year, we can be really successful.”
