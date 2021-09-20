Sophie Day could have been celebrating Senior Night in a different shade of blue.
The then-junior was moving to the Knoxville area after attending Dobyns-Bennett High School for two years and had visits lined up with Farragut and Heritage. She was slated to visit Farragut first, but a school closure cancelled the meeting.
The next day, she was in Blount County touring Heritage’s new science wing, and that, coupled with a strong first impression of the volleyball program, sealed the deal.
“They’re all in,” Day recalls. “Everybody is dedicated to winning and being the best that we can possibly be. Obviously, we have high goals that we want to reach. We want to set a standard for Heritage volleyball that will last forever.
“It’s really important to me and my teammates to always be on ‘A’ game and do the best that we can.”
The Lady Mountaineers gave Day the best Senior Night gift she could ask for, defeating Oak Ridge, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17, on Monday in their final home match of the season.
Oak Ridge (14-10) defeated Heritage (18-6) in their first meeting during the Showdown at the Sunsphere tournament on Aug. 21, but the Lady Mountaineers found a way to avoid the mistakes that plagued them in that match.
Heritage cruised in the first set before dropping its intensity in the second, staying neck and neck with Oak Ridge until pulling away in the final stages of the set.
The Lady Mountaineers and Lady Wildcats were tied at 17 until junior middle hitter Haley Harnichar logged a kill that was followed by two Oak Ridge hitting errors. Heritage proceeded to score five of the final eight points to take a two-set advantage.
Heritage looked more like its first-set version in the third, reeling off a run that swelled a three-point advantage to seven and all but cemented a straight-set win.
Those inconsistencies have plagued the Lady Mountaineers throughout the season, but they have made it a point of emphasis to lessen the ups and downs and not letting the latter compound into something worse.
“Our theme all season has been ebb-and-flow,” Day said. “We’ve started working on that a little bit because it used to be one extreme or the other, but tonight we were able to work out of our bad play and push through and win.
“We work on that in practice a lot, and we’re working on becoming more consistent and working on our energy as well.”
Harnichar posted a team-high 12 kills while junior Aubrey Pierce led Heritage with 18 assists. Junior outside hitter Melanie Morris recorded a team-high 22 digs.
Day logged a triple-double with 11 kills, 12 digs and 17 assists, and as the lone senior, she is tasked with not only putting forth more performances like that, but also ushering the continued improvement Heritage is seeking as the regular season winds down.
“She’s an all-around package,” Keeble said. “She’s a high-academic kid who has straight A’s in the classroom. She could probably go to any school she wants to based on her grades. Then to be able to throw in the athleticism where she is able to set and run an offense as well as hit, she has become an all-around player for us.
“The shows you what kind of kid she is. To be able to take on challenges, whether it be on the classroom or on the court, I think the other kids see the hard work she puts in. It’s good to have her in the program.”
