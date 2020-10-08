The Heritage volleyball team entered Thursday’s District 3-AAA tournament matchups coming off what coach Jason Keeble considered to be the Lady Mountaineers’ worst game of the season.
On Tuesday, No. 2 Heritage fell to No. 3 Farragut in straight sets to drop into the loser’s bracket, where the Lady Mountaineers faced No. 5 William Blount in their first game of the night on Thursday.
“Farragut came out ready to go, and they kind of kicked us in the teeth, and we didn’t respond,” Keeble said. “It’s the most competitive district around. … I know I’m hungry (to rectify the loss).”
Heritage will get that chance tonight after notching a pair of wins over William Blount and No. 4 Hardin Valley on Thursday. Heritage defeated William Blount, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13, before downing Hardin Valley, 25-23, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20.
The winner between Heritage and Farragut will face No. 1 Maryville in the championship and receive a region tournament berth.
Zephanie Snyder led Heritage past William Blount with 18 points, seven kills, 10 digs and two blocks while Haley Jenkins had nine points, 29 assists, eight digs and five kills.
Against Hardin Valley, Snyder had 14 points, 10 digs, 10 kills and two blocks; Jenkins had nine points, 40 assists, 12 digs and a block; and Kaitlyn Wilkerson contributed nine points, 18 digs, 12 kills and four blocks.
“We just want to get as far as we can with this team,” said Wilkerson, a Heritage senior who recently committed to Tennessee Wesleyan. “We have eight seniors who have already been to state, and we want to do it again.”
Against Hardin Valley, Heritage battled from behind in the first three sets. The Lady Mountaineers overcame six-point deficits in their first two wins before the Hawks jumped out to a 21-11 lead in the third — a hole too big for Heritage to overcome.
“The third set kid of got away from us,” Keeble said. “We’re big on, if we get down early by 6 or 7 points, I tell them to catch them by 20. Volleyball is all about the last 5 points.”
Melanie Morris scored the game point for Heritage in the first set with a hard hit to the back left corner of the court. With a 25-24 edge in the second set, Morris also helped the Lady Mountaineers secure a 2-0 lead when Hardin Valley couldn’t field her final serve, which bounced out off the Hawks’ arms and out of bounds.
After a setback in the third set, Heritage reversed the roles and jumped out to a big 10-1 lead. But the Hawks didn’t fold, stringing together enough points to eventually tie the score 15-15.
The Lady Mountaineers answered with three straight points to snag back momentum, and they never looked back from there. That was in large part thanks to some big plays by Wilkerson, who Keeble said played “lights out.”
“We didn’t feel rattled — we get at each other some and brush it off,” Wilkerson said. “Obviously, I don’t want my season to end, so I’m going to work as hard as I can and give 110%, no matter what the outcome is.”
For William Blount against Heritage, Abby Cross had 13 assists as well as four digs and a pair of kills while Gracie love recorded a team-high six kills.
Heritage closed out the third set against the Lady Govs with nine unanswered points to seal the win while William Blount’s season came to an end.
“I saw a lot of fight from them – they didn’t want it to be over,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “I think they wanted it so bad, they were almost a little bit flustered because they were so afraid to make mistakes, and I get that. You don’t want to be the person who makes the mistake, but that’s part of volleyball.”
William Blount has seven seniors on its roster, meaning the team will be young next year. Fortunately, most of those upperclassmen are slated to go on to play at the next level.
“We’ve been up and down all season but, by the end of it, we had better team chemistry and our skill level was much better,” Swafford said. “I was proud of that. They fought back at the end, so I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.