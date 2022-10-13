BLOUNTVILLE — Heritage volleyball’s season came to an end Thursday at the hands of West Ridge.
The Wolves swept the Lady Mountaineers, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14, to move on to the state tournament as the Wolves came out hot and never seemed to lose steam.
“They were hitting on all cylinders tonight,” Heritage head coach Jason Keeble said. “At this point it’s all about can you serve and can you pass, and you saw their passing tonight. It wasn’t just one kid it was all the way down the line.”
What West Ridge (25-10) did well, Heritage (25-10) failed to do.
“It’s kind of been our Achilles’ heel all year,” Keeble said. “If you can’t serve and pass, especially in a big game, you’re not going to last long.”
In the first set, West Ridge came out of the gate fast, jumping out to an early 5-0 lead. Heritage was never able to recover from their slow start.
“They ran a fast offense. Fast to the outside, fast up the middle,” Keeble said. “The outside kind of killed us, we couldn’t handle their outsides. Defensively, we were a step behind.”
In the second set, the game was more back and forth with Heritage leading by as much as five, but West Ridge was able to go on a late run and come out with the win.
In the final set, Heritage went up early, but mistakes led to a West Ridge comeback, and the Lady Mountaineers could never piece things together.
For Keeble, he believes the loss doesn’t boil down to a lack of effort, but rather a lack of preparation heading into the game.
“We may not have played the way we wanted, but ultimately it’s the coach’s job,” Keeble said. “So we’ve got to get more reps, maybe live serve and pass, maybe change some things we do in practice.”
Playing on the road was a factor, too. The West Ridge gymnasium was packed with fans and the Lady Mountaineers were playing in a gym an hour-and-a-half from home.
“The effort was there, we tried hard, came into a hostile environment — a lot of kids have never played in this before,” Keeble said. “I think just with the atmosphere, they kind of got shell shocked. They punched us in the mouth, and we couldn’t recover.”
Despite the season-ending loss, Keeble is finding positives in what was a solid postseason run for the Lady Mountaineers.
“Keep your heads up,” Keeble said. “There’s only 16 teams playing in this game tonight trying to get to the state tournament.
“(We had) good senior leadership. That’s what you want out of your seniors. Those four, they got us this far and had all the pieces around them. They gave a lot to the Heritage program, and that’s what I’ll miss.”
While those four seniors helped Heritage get one game away from the program’s first state tournament berth since 2018, the Lady Mountaineers return 13 juniors that hope to end that drought a year from now.
“I told them after to remember this,” Keeble said. “The attention to detail and the work — that’s the difference in big games. I guess I’ve got eight months to think about it and reflect. We’ll be ready to roll next year.”
