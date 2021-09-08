Heritage volleyball coach Jason Keeble had a message for his team before it took the court Wednesday for an in-school match against Anderson County.
“Because we alternate the in-school (matches), I said, ‘Even you juniors, this is your last time playing in front of an in-school crowd like this because next year we go to Anderson County,’” Keeble told The Daily Times.
“So they realized that and I think they started off strong. The energy, we fed off that.”
And the Lady Mountaineers needed all the energy they could muster in their 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 win over the Lady Mavericks.
Though Heritage (13-4, 2-1 District 4-AAA) won in straight sets, Anderson County battled hard and gave the Lady Mountaineers a match the whole way through in a gym packed with students and faculty.
“(My players) came out ready to go from the start,” Keeble said. “Having a nice crowd and in-school matches are special.”
Heritage won the first set, but lost momentum as it wore on, letting a 20-12 lead dwindle to 22-21 before taking three of the next four points.
Anderson County kept gaining stride into the second set, winning the first six points. Heritage, though, slowly erased from the deficit, eventually tying the score at 20 before ending the set on a 5-2 run.
“Kind of let up a little bit in that first set,” Keeble said. “And you could see it carry over to the second where we dug ourselves in a hole. When you do that, you can’t panic. Catch them by 18, then catch them by 22, which we were ahead at 22-20 at one point, and end up finishing the match. But got a little sloppy and I don’t know what it was with that.
“That’s kind of been our motto all year. We’ll play really well and get the win, then mentally check out. I guess that falls back on me to figure out what we’re doing wrong there on that side.”
The match’s third set was the easiest for the Lady Mountaineers, who went out to a 14-6 lead and held control the rest of the way.
Senior Sophie Day led the way with 20 digs, 17 assists and five kills. Junior Aubrey Pierce notched 16 digs, 13 assists and eight kills.
“Skill-wise, they executed what we wanted,” Keeble said. “Anderson County’s a good team and was in the state finals last year in AA. I know they lost some kids, but still a good program, well-coached. So I’ll take the ‘W.’”
Wednesday’s hard-fought win was especially important because it gave a young Heritage team the chance to battle for the entirety of a match.
“To get put in that situation where they have to kind of face a little adversity, depend on the person on your left and right, that’s where we need to grow,” Keeble said. “Learning to trust whoever is on your left and your right to make a play. Anytime you’re stressed, I like to see how you react.
“They did well today to pull out that second set. I wasn’t happy with the way we played, but I said, ‘Good job of coming back and winning that. Showed a lot of guts and effort there to take that second set.’”
Heritage will face county rival William Blount today on the Lady Govs’ court.
“We’re winning games, so obviously we’re doing something right,” Keeble said. “We’ve just got to be ready (for) the district tournament in October. We’ve got a lot of big matchups coming up here in the last two or three weeks to kind of help prep us for the final stretch run.”
