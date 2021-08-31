KNOXVILLE — The Heritage volleyball team never looked like itself against Hardin Valley on Tuesday.
A constant stream of errors had the Lady Mountaineers playing from behind most of the match, and even when they managed to keep it in play, they seemed out of sync with one another in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 loss at Hardin Valley Academy.
“It looked like a train wreck,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “We won the first set even though we were playing bad, but they competed and had a lot of energy. From then on, I think they had a panic in their eyes and were playing scared a bit.”
Heritage (10-4, 1-1 District 4-AAA) trailed throughout the first half of the opening set and then fell behind, 19-17, before rallying for the win, but not an ounce of confidence carried over into the final three sets of the match.
More than half of Hardin Valley’s points in the second set came off Heritage errors. The Lady Mountaineers only drew even with the Lady Hawks (8-2, 2-1) once during the set, tying it at 5 with an ace by sophomore Bailey Snow, but Hardin Valley responded with seven straight points, four of which came off Heritage errors.
“They start internalizing things, and in sports you can’t internalize an error or two errors that you made on your end,” Keeble said. “You have to let that go and move on to the next play. I think we’re having trouble letting go of a play or two that we don’t make, and it affects the next play and the person beside you.
“I even asked them if they were afraid of me because I can get kind of intense and have a high standard, and that’s when they said, ‘No, we just got frustrated and scared to make a mistake.’ I told them, ‘I’m not going to get on you if you make a mistake. It’s my job if you’re not playing well to pull you off and somebody else in, but you can’t play scared.’ If we can get the emotional side back on track, we’ll figure it out.”
Poor passing on their side of the net prevented the Lady Mountaineers from creating any offense that would put the Lady Hawks on their heels during the third and fourth set. Kills were few and far between, with most of Heritage’s points coming on Hardin Valley errors that occurred less often than those of the Lady Mountaineers.
“I can’t coach them if they can’t pass the ball to run an offense,” Keeble said. “That falls back on us as a coaching staff to go back and drill, drill, drill until they can. We have some inexperienced players filling in for the eight seniors we lost last year, so we have to be patient with them because it’s a growing process for a lot of them. I have confidence they can figure it out because they’re good kids and they work hard.”
Keeble said today’s practice will feature “passing a ton of balls” and finding a way to have fun on the court again in hopes of sorting out the Lady Mountaineers’ mental block before they host Farragut, which beat Hardin Valley in straight sets on Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We have to play hard and compete, and win or lose, as long as we’re doing the right things, that puts us on the right track,” Keeble said. “If we come out and have a repeat of tonight, then we’re back to the drawing board and maybe I have to look at different lineups, but I think they’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.