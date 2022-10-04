KNOXVILLE — Down late in each of the three sets Tuesday night to Bearden, Heritage coach Jason Keeble’s confidence in his team never wavered.
“To me, it’s just the ‘Don’t give up attitude’ here,” Keeble said. “I’ve preached all week, come tournament time, just compete until they get to 25, point by point. Any time we fall down six, eight points I’m like, ‘Let’s catch them by 20, don’t panic.’”
And his team didn’t panic. The No. 2-seed Lady Mountaineers stayed cool and picked up a 25-23, 32-30, 25-21 victory against No. 3 Bearden.
“They did a good job of not panicking, keeping the course and catching them by 20 or 22,” Keeble said.
In the first set, Heritage was down 10-3 early, but the Lady Mountaineers climbed back into it and came out with a win, rallying five straight points at the end.
“They made plays whenever we needed a big swing,” Keeble said. “They took care of business and put them away.”
In the second set, Heritage found itself in the same situation trailing big, but once again found a way to rally. Heritage missed several serves late in the set, but still managed to come out with a win.
“The big takeaway is we got to serve,” Keeble said. “We missed 11 serves in the second set and still won — that’s unheard of.”
In the third set, Heritage and Bearden were neck and neck the entire set with neither team giving an inch, but the Lady Mountaineers went on a run to pull away and take the final set, completing the sweep.
Though all three games were neck and neck, the game was a best-case scenario for Heritage. It got away with a win while also getting some valuable experience against a good team.
“That’s what a 2-3 seed should be in any sport, baseball, basketball,” Keeble said. “To me, it’s about mental preparation here and being able to handle a 20-20 ball game or being down a little bit. Those games get you better in a tournament run.”
Aubrey Pierce was the facilitator for Heritage, notching 39 assists, 14 digs and 10 points with four aces.
The sister-duo of Haley Harnichar and Hannah Harnichar was electric in the middle as the two combined for 18 kills and eight blocks. Haley Hanichar was the presence Heritage needed in the middle, as she led the way with five blocks.
“Haley Harnichar in the middle had some huge balls,” Keeble said. “When she’s in the middle blocking, she’s a big force. One of the better middles around.”
The win was big and puts Heritage in a good position now, but Keeble recognizes that his team struggled in several ways.
“That’s huge against Bearden,” Keeble said. “They’re probably one of the bigger teams we’ve faced all the way across the front line. We have to be good about our ball control and about our serving.”
Heritage now shifts its focus to the semifinals, where it will face No. 1 Maryville at 7 p.m. today at Maryville High School.
“I like our chances against Maryville,” Keeble said. “They’ve beat us twice, we’ve seen it. It’s hard to beat somebody three times, and that’s what I’ll preach to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.