The Heritage volleyball team has hardly had the chance to catch its breath since the season began.
The Lady Mountaineers have competed almost every day for the last two weeks, and hints of that fatigue were revealed early in their match against Knoxville Webb on Thursday night.
However, what was also on display was the team’s grit. After dropping the first set, Heritage didn’t trail once in the final three, winning all of them by double-digit margins. The Lady Mountaineers downed the Spartans 25-27, 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 to improve their record to 11-3.
When asked what played a role in that slow start, senior Zephanie Snyder didn’t hesitate.
“Exhaustion,” Snyder responded emphatically.
“Put that word in all caps, if you can,” her teammate, senior Haley Jenkins, added in jest.
“I think we definitely picked up our communication. We started getting more excited about things instead of always dropping our faces, in a way.”
In the first set, Heritage let a five-point lead slip away as Webb rallied to win it by the narrowest of margins. The score was tied at seven different points before a Heritage hit sailed just out of bounds to decide the game point.
Heritage found its groove in the second set. With the score tied 6-6, Jenkins gave the Lady Mountaineers the lead for good when she arched the ball over the net and placed it perfectly into open court.
Heritage finished with four unanswered points — courtesy of three straight Melanie Morris kills and a Sophie Day ace — for the win.
“Last year, I think we would have struggled a lot more bouncing back,” Jenkins said. “This year, we have all the people to do it.”
The Lady Mountaineers capped the night with another pair of decisive victories in which they quickly pulled away from the Spartans. Snyder led Heritage with 18 kills, 10 points and 16 digs.
It’s no secret that Snyder is a crucial factor in Heritage’s success, but she said she does her best to not focus on that fact ahead of games.
“We’re going to go as she goes,” Keeble said. “That’s maybe heavy to bear at times — night in, night out — but the good news is, she has help all the way around.”
Also contributing heavily for Heritage was Morris (15 digs, 14 kills), Lexi Patty (19 digs, six points) and Haley Harnichar (seven kills, four blocks).
The Lady Mountaineers will have three days off before returning to action Monday against The King’s Academy and Campbell County. They will kick off district play the following night against William Blount.
Heritage and William Blount split last season, with the Lady Governors winning the first matchup, 2-1, and the Lady Mountaineers taking the second, 3-2.
“The main thing is getting these kids hydrated and rested and mentally ready, too,” Keeble said. “We’re going to take a breather, and we’re going to be ready to go.”
