Kendra Swafford has been trying to build fan support while simultaneously building up the William Blount volleyball program.
The Lady Govs head coach saw some of that work come to fruition in a rivalry match with Heritage at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium on Thursday.
The support was evident for both teams as the student section chirped from the opening set to the final serve, but it wasn’t quite enough to stop the Lady Mountaineers from earning a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 win in the District 4-AAA bout.
Although William Blount (6-13, 0-4 District 4-3A) suffered the sweep, Swafford appreciated the Lady Govs’ effort which she felt was fueled by the atmosphere.
“That’s a tough loss because we’re big rivals with Heritage,” Swafford told The Daily Times. “It always gets heated in here when we play Heritage, but it’s a healthy competition. I think that we came out and had a little bit of that rivalry fire underneath them and I think that’s what helped them fight back.”
On the other side of the scorer’s table, Heritage coach Jason Keeble didn’t see a whole lot to complain about the Lady Mountaineers’ (14-4, 3-1 District 4-3A) showing. In fact, Keeble thought it was one of his team’s best performances of the season to this point.
“I thought they played well,” Keeble said. “This was the first time they played solid from set one all the way to set three. You know, I think there was one time there where we had a couple of serves that were a little sloppy, but mentally they were in it the whole time and engaged.”
Heritage led wire-to-wire in the first set, but the Lady Govs showed more resistance in the second.
After the Lady Mountaineers went up 13-9, William Blount answered with a 3-0 run to pull within one at 13-12.
“I think the ones that have been timid in the past, I looked at them and told them, ‘(Heritage) is going to come for you,’” Swafford said. “They said, ‘Ok, watch me.’ So kind of that little bounce-back attitude that I’ve been looking for and they’re really starting to get that confidence a little bit.”
A few service errors committed by the Lady Govs and a Hannah Harnichar kill allowed Heritage to pull ahead by five at 17-12 and William Blount wasn’t able to get any closer as the Lady Mountaineers went up 2-0.
The third set featured another back-and-forth sequence as the Lady Govs managed to recover from an early 7-2 deficit to tie the set up at 12-12.
Heritage quickly regained the lead and was up by two at 16-14 when Aubrey Pierce, who had nine kills, nine digs and 10 assists in the match came up with a kill that sparked a strong close for the Lady Mountaineers.
“(Pierce) played great,” Keeble said. “The last play I remember from her is when she let the ball fall and I kind of yelled at her for that, my senior. I think that was the only time I yelled at anybody tonight, but she’s an all around set, pass, hit, block, high volleyball IQ player. I like having her on the floor.”
Peirce noticed the crowd as she and her teammates took some good old-fashioned ribbing from the William Blount student section. Keeble knows it comes with the territory, but he preferred it that way and it was further indication of what Swafford has been
“Having a good crowd like this helps,” Keeble said. “I don’t mind them yelling at us. I think the ref had to warn them twice but that’s just part of it. I’m just glad people are out watching volleyball. That’s a good thing.”
According to Swafford, if William Blount can match that fan support it boasted against Heritage in future matchups, it could help the Lady Govs on-court performance in return.
“We’ve been really trying to get more student interaction,” Swafford said. “We’re just trying to get as many students as we can in here as we try to build the volleyball program here. We get a lot of fans at basketball and football, so we’re trying to build that as well.
“It’s a great atmosphere in here when they’re all loud and I think that helps our girls a lot.”
