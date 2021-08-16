Heritage head coach Jason Keeble says he didn’t do his team any favors with their 2021 schedule, but there’s a method behind the madness.
The Lady Mountaineers opened their season on Monday night against two teams that made state tournament runs last season in Knoxville Catholic and Cleveland, splitting the two games with a win in straight sets against the Blue Raiders, 25-22, 25-23, and a loss to the Irish, 25-12, 29-27, in two sets.
For Keeble, the end goal is the postseason and according to him, there is no better way to prepare his team for a daunting District 3-AAA schedule than playing some of the best teams in East Tennessee early in the season.
“We jump right into it,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “I like to compete, so I don’t care really about wins and losses and the record at the end. You’re judged by if you make the tournament, if you advanced. I could be 30-0 and then lose the first match of the district tournament and it would be a decent season, but we didn’t advance. So, I think playing quality teams will help us get there.”
Heritage (1-1) and Cleveland (1-1) went back and forth in both of its sets against each other, exchanging leads and recovering from multiple runs from the other team.
The Lady Mountaineers broke a 22-22 tie to go up 24-22 when a Blue Raiders’ serve went into the net to clinch the win for Heritage.
The second set was much of the same, going down to the wire as the Lady Mountaineers had to hold off a late push by Cleveland before a Sophie Day kill ended the match.
Heritage was unable to duplicate its success from the first match in its second match of the night against Catholic (2-0), succumbing to the Irish after being plagued by a slow start that saw them trail by as much as 11.
Keeble made a change offensively in the second set and it yielded results, particularly late.
Catholic pulled away after Heritage got within one at 15-14, upping its lead to 21-16, but the Lady Mountaineers didn’t go away quietly.
Heritage clawed back to force a tiebreaker and took a brief 27-26 lead briefly, but the Irish used a 3-0 run to escape with the win and stave off a third set.
“We made plays to win that (Cleveland) match,” Keeble said. “Catholic game, I think we started off slow. We switched our offense in the second game and that seemed to work. We had our shots there and just didn’t make the plays at the end. That’s the name of it.
“We’re a young team. I think we’ll learn to play through adversity, learn to play through when a call doesn’t go their way or a teammate making a bonehead play. They’ll pick each other up. That’s all just a maturity thing. Skill wise and effort, I like what we did tonight.”
According to Keeble, both matches were a preview of things to come for the Lady Mountaineers this season with matches against teams like Anderson County and Oak Ridge in addition to district games against Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley.
“I probably didn’t do us any favors scheduling,” Keeble said. “We have some good teams coming in here and we’re going to some good places so I expect games like this the whole season.”
Up next for Heritage is a non-district game against Anderson County at Maryville today at 6 p.m.
William Blount drops two matches in opener
William Blount coach Kendra Swafford saw her team grow up some Monday.
The Lady Govs (0-2) played at Heritage in their opener, also facing Catholic and Cleveland, dropping their first match to Catholic, 25-9, 25-14, before losing to the Blue Raiders, 25-19, 25-15.
Despite the losses, Swafford felt the young and largely inexperienced William Blount team made strides between matches.
“We definitely played much better in that second set (against Cleveland) than we did the first set,” Swafford said. “I think we saw where we need to be a little bit against Catholic and definitely think we stepped up just a little bit more. We’re learning a little bit every day and hopefully with what we saw we’ll keep growing every time we play and when we play districts, we’re where we need to be.”
One of the players that Swafford saw step up in her first varsity action was Katie Sylvia, who was called up from the Lady Govs’ junior varsity roster.
Sylvia was one of a number of players that Swafford was impressed with in their first game of the season.
“My hitter Gracie Love, she definitely stepped it up,” Swafford said. “She’s always a natural leader. My setter definitely stepped it to what she had been doing in the past. I had a sophomore (Sylvia) that plays JV, and she did pretty good in there on the back row for us. I’m hoping my other girls step up as well. Playing time isn’t always guaranteed, they have to work for it and I tell them that. We’ll grow from it and see where it goes.”
William Blount hosts Christian Academy of Knoxville tonight at Boring Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
