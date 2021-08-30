On the eve of District 4-AAA play, Jason Keeble couldn’t be happier where his team is heading.
That doesn’t mean the Heritage volleyball coach thinks the Lady Mountaineers can’t improve. He saw plenty of areas where they could in a quad-match at Alcoa on Monday, but it was hard to find too much fault.
Heritage opened the night with a 25-13, 25-18 win over Concord Christian before beating Seymour, 25-14, 25-15, to pull off the sweep and improve to 10-3 on the season.
“We got two wins first off, so you can’t be too unhappy or displeased,” Keeble told The Daily Times. “We didn’t have a practice Friday and kind of had a rest day after a long week of play so this was our first action since last Thursday. Concord is a good team and as far as the scheme, where we want to serve balls, blocking schemes, we did that well.”
The Lady Mountaineers took the first set with relative ease after jumping out to a 6-0 lead. The Lions managed to cut into the lead at 18-11 before Heritage closed out the set on a 7-2 run to win.
In the second set, the Lady Mountaineers used another big start to go up 7-1, but Concord battled back to make it a two point match at 8-5 and then closed the gap after a run of its own to bring the score to 22-17.
Heritage answered out of a timeout to stave off the Lions’ scoring streak and any chance of a third set.
Aubrey Pierce finished with seven kills and eight points while Sophie Day had 12 assists and nine points for the Lady Mountaineers.
The match against Seymour showed a few more chinks in the Heritage armor, particularly in the second set where it was the Lady Eagles that flipped the script and took an early lead on the Lady Mountaineers at 6-2.
Heritage managed to claw its way back into it, tying it up at 13-13 and taking its first lead on a Haley Harnichar kill to pull ahead at 14-13.
Harnichar had three kills and two blocks against Seymour and sister Haley Harnichar tallied four kills and five blocks.
While Keeble saw the Lady Mountaineers take a step back between the first and second match, his team has given him enough confidence that they will respond well in their district opener at Hardin Valley today.
“We were a little sloppy in some of the other details,” Keeble said. “You could see that against Seymour, my frustration. At one point we had 10-11 errors and when you score more for the other team, that’s a problem. That gets frustrating, but we’ve got a big district game tomorrow, so I expect them to be mentally ready to go.
“We’re sitting now at 10-3 and there’s potential there for us to play at a high level. We just need consistency and come in and compete every night.”
On the other court, Alcoa split its matchups with Concord and Seymour.
The Lady Tornadoes started off on the right note with a 2-0 win over the Lady Eagles, winning 25-19, 25-22, but dropped back-to-back sets in their second match against the Lions for a 25-18, 25-13 loss.
Alcoa head coach Sam Thomas was pleased with at least one win, but was overall disappointed with the Lady Tornadoes showing on their home floor.
“There wasn’t a whole lot to like tonight,” Thomas said. “I mean, we got a win, but it was just very, very frustrating. Inconsistency on the floor, making mistakes that our JV players make. Some of these girls have played for four years and are just making bonehead plays on the floor.
“We had good moments, we had moments where we battled, fought really hard, then we’d follow that right up and just quit. Glad to get a win, but we did not get better tonight.”
Alcoa (4-5) trailed for half of its Seymour match, but took the lead at 17-15 and held it the rest of the way through to pick up the win.
The second set presented another challenge, with the Lady Eagles playing from behind to threaten the Lady Tornadoes late lead.
Seymour pulled within one at 21-20, then tied the set up 21-21. Alcoa used a 4-2 run to close out the set.
The momentum couldn’t carry over into the match against Concord as the Lions took an early 9-0 lead in the first set and then dominated the second to sweep the Lady Tornadoes.
“I’d like to see them just take ownership of what they do on the floor,” Thomas said. “I want them to be coachable. They’re great kids and they have fun, but we lose focus sometimes, and we are just not tuned into what we’re doing and we’ve got to clean those things up.
“I’d like to see that happen, where we’re a little more mature than what we act like sometimes on the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.