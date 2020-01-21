A dominant performance by Heritage on Tuesday night set up one of the biggest matches of the season for Blount County wrestling fans.
Heritage rolled to a 64-9 win over host William Blount by winning 12 of 14 matches and now turns its attention to Thursday’s tilt at Maryville that will decide the district title. There is plenty on the line for Heritage, which has won the last seven championships.
Coach Jerry Teaster has built a strong program at Heritage, but he knows tradition will not be enough against a team like the Rebels who have been on the rise.
“Maryville has a really, really good team. They’re due,” Teaster said Tuesday. (Coach) Alex Cate has done a great job with that team. It should be a good battle on Thursday.”
Based on the fact William Blount is still fighting battles Heritage conquered long ago in terms of the number of kids in the program, Tuesday’s match was a formality.
William Blount got off to a perfect start at 170 pounds when Luke Wright scored a reversal almost immediately in the third period and then quickly pinned Isaac Adkins.
The Governors put up fights in several matches the rest of the way and picked up another win when Daniel Arp used a takedown and a two-point nearfall in the third period to finish a 7-1 decision over Caleb O’Conner at 152.
The Governors may not have the numbers and experience of Heritage, but they have several wrestlers who could make noise in the postseason. Along with Imran Saypulaev and Jonathan Simpson, Arp is one of three William Blount wrestlers who qualified for the state tournament last season.
“We did have some fight out there (Tuesday),” William Blount coach Garrick Henderson said. “Several of the matches had to go into the third period. We just lack a little bit of depth to get to the level Heritage is at, but I think the guys see where we need to be.
“Hopefully we’ll get in the practice room and get some work in between now and our next dual meet against Farragut.”
Heritage on Tuesday wasted no time rebounding from the loss in the opening bout. Ian Adkins got the Mountaineers even when he pinned Clay Brown in the second round at 182. After that, two forfeits sandwiched pins by Ronald Neff (220), Joseph Vananda (285) and Isaac Carpenter (106).
The Mountaineers were far from finished. Nathan McKee avoided several tough positions and scored an 11-0 major decision at 120 before Zach Teaster (126), Hunter Davis (132) and Austin O’Conner (138) made quick work of their opponents en route to pins.
Lee Norris got the best of a close match with Saypulaev by scoring a reversal and two back points in the third period for an 11-5 decision. In the finale, Isaiah Fagg scored a 12-8 decision over Emin Saypulaev after a back-and-forth action in the second period.
As strong as Heritage has been during its run of seven consecutive district and regional titles, Jerry Teaster said this season’s version of the Mountaineers still has room to grow in important aspects.
“The experience level is there. The maturity level is not,” he said. “That’s coming. It comes with time. That goes with being coachable. When we yell something they do it, but it takes them three or four yells to do it.”
Accepting coaching will be of paramount importance on Thursday if Heritage wants to keep its streak alive. Heritage has two seniors in Norris and Neff, and their leadership has been called on plenty this season.
It will be called on again in a big way Thursday as they try to get the young kids to understand how important it is to take care of all the details against a strong opponent.
“We’ve been trying to help the younger guys get the hang of it,” Norris said. “If everybody keeps their head on straight, keeps their composure, and if everybody wrestles like we know we can wrestle. We should be able to clean sweep and get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.