Heritage volleyball entered the season with high expectations, and after the opening night, it showed it is capable of matching, and possibly exceeding, the bar it has set for itself.
The Lady Mountaineers knocked off a pair of state runner-ups from a year ago, knocking off Concord Christian in straight sets, 27-25, 25-20, and then rallying to beat Knoxville Catholic, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, in its second match of a quad-match at William Blount High School.
William Blount dropped its first game to the Fighting Irish, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17, and rebounded with a come-from-behind win against the Lady Lions, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23.
“I want to play quality teams because, to me, that’s where you learn,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times. “You get stuff out of high-quality competition and seeing girls in stressful situations and how they respond. That gets you ready for the postseason.”
Heritage (2-0) started slow, allowing Concord Christian (0-2) to jump out to an early 10-3 lead in the first set, but once the Lady Mountaineers found their footing, they closed out a back-and-fourth first set and closed the victory out by only trailing once in the second set.
The biggest blip for Heritage came in the opening set of its second match when it scored three points after grasping a 16-15 lead, but it responded with a dominant victory in the second set and a late run in the final game to secure a perfect start to the season.
“I think we kind of lost out focus,” Keeble said. “I used two timeouts early, the second of which came because of a miscommunication on a substitution and I didn’t want to lose a point. But they settled back in, and I wanted to see how they responded, and I’m proud of them.”
Heritage proved it could be a contender for a Class AAA state championship berth, but the William Blount (1-1) showed that it may not be that far behind.
The Lady Governors grabbed the first set in both of its matches, squandering the advantage against Catholic (1-1) before righting that wrong versus Concord Christian, the latter of which took erasing a 20-17 deficit in the third set to accomplish.
“It’s good to show our girls this is what we can do if we just play at this level and keep that in our mind the rest of the season,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “These kids played in the state finals last year, and we could be there with them if we just keep our energy high.
“I don’t think they realize that, and just getting them to recognize that and pushing forward will be big for us.”
Swafford credits a lack of energy for both second-set defeats, and believes that keeping the enthusiasm above a certain level is key to unlocking the potential of a team that laid a strong foundation in her first season at the helm a year ago.
“I’m always jumping up and down, and I find that if I’m not doing that, it’s like they lose a little bit of energy, too,” Swafford said. “I’m trying to push myself through that tiredness, too, to give them that energy because that’s what they give me back, but the captains and the bench also need to take charge of that as well.”
Junior Gracie Love logged a team-high 13 kills against Concord Christian and senior Madison Coffey had 11 digs for William Blount.
Snyder recorded a combined 19 kills in both of Heritage’s victories while senior Lexi Patty posted 31 digs. Haley Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from Webb School of Knoxville, tallied 27 total assists and had a double-double against Catholic with 18 assists and 11 digs.
That trio coupled with a roster that is as deep as any Heritage has had, including the state tournament team from 2018, are the reasons it believes another trip to Murfreesboro could be on the horizon, and the first two games of the season showed why.
“We have to set our goals high,” Keeble said. “We want to finish top-2 in the region, and if we get to the state tournament, I think we can make some noise. We’ve been there before, and I’ve told some of the girls that played two years ago that they could be the first kids (in this area) to go their twice.
“I’m trying to dangle that carrot in front of them and hope they can motivate the others around them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.