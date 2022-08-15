Opening day of the 2022 volleyball season went in opposite directions for two Blount County school programs.
After an impressive 25-18, 25-21 opening win over Webb School, Heritage fought from behind to claim a sweep in the nightcap over Dobyns-Bennett, 25-21, 25-22.
William Blount lost to Dobyns-Bennett, 25-12, 25-14, then the Lady Governors caught the Lady Spartans in revenge mode for the second round of matches and fell 25-14, 25-6.
Heritage (2-0) opened strong against the Lady Spartans (1-1) in the first match of the evening on the Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium floor, leading 13-8 after a strong service turn from Grayson Jones. Webb kept pace with the Lady Mountaineers from that point but could never pull closer.
Haley Harnichar wrapped up the first of four Heritage wins with the last of her seven kills in the contest for the win.
Webb pulled ahead of Heritage 10-6 in the second set but strong service turns by Jones and Bailey Snow pulled the Lady Mountaineers ahead. Set point came on a service error by the Lady Spartans.
Cailyn Bradley led the Mountaineer offense with eight kills. Aubrey Pierce had 21 assists, while Melanie Morris led the defense with 14 digs against a hard-spiking Lady Spartans squad.
The victory may have given the Lady Mountaineers a false sense of security, as they quickly fell behind Dobyns-Bennett (1-1) in the second match of the evening. The Lady Indians almost doubled their lead from 8-4 to 14-7 before Heritage got back on track.
The serve of Landy Yates benefited from a kill from Pierce and blocks by Haley Harnichar to knot the score at 16-16. A kill skirting off the net edge and dropping untouched followed by a block, both from Savannah Anderson, helped Heritage forge ahead before kills from Bradley and Hannah Harnichar completed the close opening win.
After that scare, Heritage opened stronger in the night’s final contest but Dobyns-Bennett never wilted. The Indians pushed back for a 19-19 tie before the momentum shifted thanks to one massive block and kill shot from Rayah Berta.
Berta just arrived at Heritage after transferring from Colorado as fall practices started.
“Having Aubrey (Pierce), our senior setter, running the offense and being able to connect with (Berta), who has just been here two weeks, and throw her into the mix has been big,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble told The Daily Times.
“We’re really deep,” Keeble said. “We’ve got about six players that we can set to and get kills. We’ve got girls sitting on the bench that would play in many programs.”
Host William Blount (0-2) played strong defense throughout both losses but struggled with putting away winners.
Assistant coach Tyler Stinnett, filling in for Kendra Swafford, said that he was pleased with the team’s enthusiasm and continued battle despite falling behind early in both matches.
“We’re basing practice on the games today,” Stinnett said. “We’ve got to work on mixing up our hits, not just slamming away at the ball every time. I think our back row passing did great, but we’ve just got to put some of those balls down to get some points.”
After the Heritage defense had limited the firepower from Lennox Langham, the 5-foot-5 Webb leaper roared to life against the Lady Govs, finishing with 14 kills to claim the top spot among offensive stars for the night.
Emily Anthony led William Blount with 10 digs against Dobyns-Bennett and Addie Haun finished with 11 digs against Webb. Katie Sylvia led the offensive production with 4 kills against Webb.
Heritage visits Maryville for another quad-match today starting at 4:30 p.m. William Blount travels to Anderson County for a quad-match on Thursday.
