The clinching points came in anticlimactic fashion but the win, which gave Heritage its eighth straight district championship, was no less enjoyable for the Mountaineers, especially coming on the mats of county rival Maryville.
Heritage wrestlers held a two-point lead going into the final two bouts. A forfeit at 106 pounds gave the Mountaineers an insurmountable lead and then a first-round pin for Anthony Beason at 113 yielded the final six points for a 41-27 score.
“We knew it was going to be close and tight,” Heritage coach Jerry Teaster said. “It feels good, and we’ll have a short celebration. We knew (Maryville) had a couple of kids out, which could change the match either way.”
Each team garnered six wins, but Heritage claimed two forfeits. The Mountaineers and Rebels also both had three pins, but Heritage added bonus points with a technical fall earned by Hunter Davis.
Maryville started the evening honoring its lone senior, Zuriel Hampton-Coffin. Hampton-Coffin then earned the first Rebel points in the opening bout at 120 by pinning Nathan McKee late in the second round.
Heritage took the lead with a third-round pin by Zach Teaster at 126 and Davis' 17-0 win at 132 that ended in the second round.
Mason Johnson got Maryville back in the win column at 138, but brothers Austin and Caleb O’Conner won at 145 and 152 pounds for Heritage.
Austin O’Conner won a 9-6 decision after seemingly having Matthew Johnson pinned earlier in their tight contest.
“I believe I didn’t get my arm deep enough,” Austin O’Connor said. “That’s what my coaches were yelling at me, from the side. If I would have gotten my arm through, I would have torqued his head and gotten the pin.”
Austin O’Conner, a sophomore, said he agreed with the vocal sentiment of Heritage fans that he had the pin and its extra points, but stoically added 'It is what it is. My team did what they needed to do, to pull through and get the win.”
Caleb O’Conner, a freshman, led 4-0 before earning a second-round pin at 152 pounds immediately after his sophomore brother earned his decision.
Heritage took its largest lead with a forfeit at 160, and a 172-pound clash won by Isaiah Fagg in a 4-3 decision over Christian Keogh.
Maryville stormed back with four straight victories. Jacob Richmond won a 4-1 decision at 182, and Colby Sinclair took out Wade Castro 8-4 at 195. After Thomas Stadel won at 220 by pinning Ronald Neff in the second round, Maryville was within a pin of forging ahead.
Adrian Gumm and Joseph Vananda had a spirited bout at heavyweight. Gumm took a 2-0 lead late in round one then picked up one penalty point in round two and another in the third period. Vananda scored late on a reversal, but Gumm held on to his 5-2 margin for the decision.
Maryville coach Alex Cate said two of his regular wrestlers were unable to perform.
“When I knew that coming in, I knew it was going to be tough,” Cate said. “We had to bump guys up in several weight classes. Honestly, the guys did great to keep us in it and have a chance. I’m proud of the guys bumping up in a few weight classes.”
The victory gives Heritage the district’s top seed and hosting honors for Thursday’s Region 3 tournament. The two Blount County teams will take on Bearden and Stone Memorial with the first-round winners earning spots at the state tournament.
