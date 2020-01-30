The Heritage wrestling team’s streak of seven-straight regional championships was on the line when James Neff settled into the down position for the third period of his heavyweight bout against Maryville.
Neff and Adrian Gumm were tied when the final two minutes began, and with one point awaiting Neff if he scored an escape, that might have been all he needed to extend the Mountaineers’ reign.
Forgive Neff for doing quite a bit more than that. Regional title No. 8 deserved an exclamation point.
A dramatic reversal by Neff and subsequent pin in the final 30 seconds of the bout turned a Heritage celebration into outright delirium inside its own gym because it provided the winning points in its 36-32 victory over Maryville in the Region 3-AAA championship Thursday night.
By winning semifinal matches on Thursday – Maryville over Bearden and Heritage over Stone Memorial – both teams qualified for the state tournament, which will be contested Feb. 7-8 at the Williamson County Expo Center.
It will be Heritage’s 10th consecutive trip to Tennessee’s biggest stage.
The Mountaineers already had clinched the berth at state when Neff took the mat with three bouts remaining on Thursday, but the senior wanted more.
Heritage led 30-20, but there was a strong chance Maryville was going to get the maximum 12 points out of the final two bouts at 106 and 113 pounds, partially because Heritage was going to forfeit at 113. That meant, if the Mountaineers were going to hoist another championship trophy, they had to win at 285.
Gumm rode Neff for the majority of that final period but couldn’t turn him. Eventually, Neff saw a chance and shot out of Gumm’s control but instead of settling for the escape, Neff secured a reversal. Shortly after that, he put Gumm on his back and then made no mistake in finishing the pin that set off a raucous reaction.
“I was very aware (of what was at stake),” Neff said. “That’s probably what had me driving through it. “I was trying to conserve my energy because I knew I had to do something big to get up. I was just waiting for him to do something. I really knew I needed to get up because we needed that match really bad.”
Neff’s win succeeded three consecutive Maryville wins that got the Rebels back in it. Heritage won seven of the first eight bouts to build a 30-6 lead.
Jacob Richmond got Maryville’s comeback started with an 8-3 win over Wade Casto at 182. Colby Sinclair followed with a first period pin at 195, and then Heritage coach Jerry Teaster forfeited to Maryville’s Thomas Stadel at 220 to set up the matchup he wanted for Neff against Gumm.
It was the fourth time Heritage had the advantage because of the coin toss at the start of the match. It was Maryville’s turn to send a wrestler to the center first at 220, and when Teaster saw Stadel he chose to bump Neff from 220 to 285.
That strategy also paid off at the beginning of the match when the teams drew 120 as the opening weight class. Maryville coach Alex Cate knew Heritage’s usual 120-pounder was out with an illness so Cate sent his backup 120-pounder to the center expecting to get a forfeit.
When Teaster saw Gavin Good in the middle, he bumped 113-pounder Anthony Beason to 120 because he felt good about the match-up. Beason followed through with a first period pin – the first of three consecutive pins for Heritage to start the match.
Heritage still had to forfeit at 113, but the switch meant the teams tied 6-6 at 113 and 120 rather than Maryville having a great opportunity to win 9-0.
“Usually there are one or two matches that will be determined, but this one had four of them that I got to match up and do what I needed to do,” Teaster said. “That was incredible.”
Heritage also beat Maryville in last week’s district tournament championship match and is now 4-0 against the Rebels the last two seasons. At the district tournament, Maryville had two wrestlers out. Cate was more confident before Thursday’s match because the Rebels were closer to full strength.
“They went 2-for-2 (against us) this year, but I think if you ask Jerry he’ll say we’re still a pretty close team going into state,” Cate said. “It’s nice that not a single senior wrestled in our lineup tonight, though I don’t think they had many either.”
Teaster said he is impressed with how Cate has improved Maryville’s program and that he expects more close matches in the coming years.
That is a matter for another day. All the Mountaineers wanted to do on Thursday was celebrate.
“We pulled together the brotherhood like we always do,” Teaster said. “The family we’ve built the last 10 years now, this is a huge accomplishment...This is why I do what I do — to see them come together like they did. They all did their part, picked each other up and that’s what it’s all about.”
