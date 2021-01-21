After Anthony Smith finished pinning Jerian Robinson at Heritage High School on Thursday, the Heritage senior flexed both arms and screamed.
Smith is still fairly new to the euphoric feeling that the sport of wrestling often produces. Earlier in the school year, Heritage wrestling coach Jerry Teaster approached Smith about joining his team. Smith missed most of Heritage's football season with an injury, and wanted to play another sport before he graduated. So, he decided to try wrestling.
On Thursday, Teaster desperately needed his first-year wrestler to produce. Before Smith’s match, the Rebels were ahead by 20 points, placing Heritage’s district-title streak in jeopardy. The pressure didn’t faze Smith. He marched into the ring with confidence.
“Everyone was like, ‘We need you on this one,’” Smith told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘I got this. I can do this.’ I just had to stay calm and keep my composure.”
Smith did exactly that, pinning Robinson in 1:46 to earn the biggest win of his wrestling career. His victory also sparked five consecutive Heritage pins that lifted the Mountaineers to a 44-26 victory over Maryville in the District 4-AAA championship. It was Heritage’s ninth consecutive district title.
After the match, Heritage’s wrestlers celebrated by posing for a team photo. Each of them held nine fingers in the air.
“It’s more than wrestling to us,” Teaster said. “It’s the life lessons, just understanding how to grind through stuff in different situations. That’s been our motto. The big thing for us is family. We make sure that we are developed as a family, and that everybody fights for their brother. A guy may go down in this round and not do what he’s supposed to, but we expect our guys to pick him up in the next round.
“These guys have learned that concept over the years and that’s what we build on. … I am just thankful these kids got to wrestle. These seniors who have been with me for four years get to finish something. That’s the big thing.”
The Mountaineers needed those seniors to produce on Saturday. Hunter Davis opened the meet by churning out a 5-0 victory over Cash Contreras at 138, but the Rebels dominated the middle portion of the meet. Maryville’s Michael Colligan, Peyton Cooper, Colby Sinclair and Thomas Stadel all secured pins against their opponents, propelling the Rebels to a 26-6 advantage.
The Mountaineers refused to panic. Senior Joseph Vananda followed Smith’s victory by pinning Adrian Gumm in 3:54 at 285. Freshman Lucious Strevel executed a front head throw to pin Cameron Abbott in 42 seconds the 106-weight class. Isaac Carpenter needed just 1:26 to pin Dominic Chimeno in 120-weight class.
Senior Zachary Teaster, who weighs 120 pounds, defeated Michael Miller in the 126-class to give the Mountaineers their fifth consecutive pin.
“We all stick together,” Smith said. “We all keep positive. No one has any negative opinions about each other. We keep each other.
After the match, Maryville coach Alex Cate reminded his wrestlers that they can’t dwell on Thursday’s meet for too long. They will have an opportunity to avenge their loss in the district championship when they face Heritage in the Region 3-AAA championship Saturday.
The Rebels have reasons for optimism entering Saturday’s meet. Coen Lovin — one of Maryville’s strongest wrestlers — wasn’t able to wrestle in the district championship. Cate is hopeful he is available on Saturday. If Cate can wrestle in the region championship and win his meet, the Rebels just have to flip one match to capture the region title.
“Some of the guys did really well individually and some of them were disappointed with their performance, so they are kind of down in the dumps,” Cate said. “I told (my wrestlers,) ‘You are either going to have to lift yourself up, or bring yourself back down and get a good practice tomorrow. Reset the clock, and let’s go again.’
“I think if we wrestle these guys 10 times, it’s going to be 6-4 or 5-5. It’s going to be close. (Saturday) will be fun.”
