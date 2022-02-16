Aaron Meadows knows what he’s in for when he enrolls at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and moves to Texas.
“It’s always hot,” Meadows said. “Got to get used to that.”
The Heritage football player will have plenty of time to get used to the climate, as he signed with the SAGU football program on Wednesday in the Heritage High School library.
“They contacted me and I have family down there,” Meadows told The Daily Times. “I’ll be really close to my grandparents, so I have a support system down there. They contacted me and wanted me to come down, and I just went down there, looked around and I really just liked what was there and the atmosphere around there.”
SAGU, located in Waxahachie, Texas, competes in the NAIA’s Sooner Athletic Conference. The Lions finished 9-3 last season and defeated Sterling College in the NCCAA’s Victory Bowl.
Meadows credited his coaches at Heritage for giving him the qualities he will take to SAGU.
“More than anything, my coaches, Coach (Tim) Hammontree and Coach (Keith) Hall, they’ve made me the big guy I am today playing football and made me the man that I am,” Meadows said.
“When we’re looking at film sometimes, we miss a lot of stuff,” former Heritage coach Tim Hammontree, who coached Meadows, added. “If we talk about dedication to practice and that kind of thing, that’s where Aaron has been over a period of years. First, it starts out that lazy freshman year, then you’re excited about getting to play. Then what do you do that sophomore and junior year? So he’s gradually made these advancements.
“That doesn’t mean that’s going to stop because believe it or not, physically mature, he’s probably two years away. His 19 to 21-year-old range will be totally different. He represents the O-line and Coach Hall at the best. Couldn’t be in a better place for him right now to go since he does have relatives out in that area right there, grandparents who could come watch him play. It will be great.”
Meadows’ work ethic and ability to buy-in is what stuck out to Heritage offensive/defensive line coach Keith Hall. He’ll now take those positive qualities to Texas.
“The thing that I look at with kids that I coach, we talk a lot about, ‘Can I trust you? Can you trust me?’” Hall said. “Aaron as a freshman, he bought in, he sold out. I can trust him to do what I ask him to do and he knows he can trust me for whatever he needs. He’s worked really, really hard to become the kind of young man that has earned an opportunity to play at the next level.
“He knows how to work hard and he’s very coachable. He knows how to do what he’s asked to do, which is what you’re going to have to do at the next level. It’s more of a job when they go off to college, so that’s the attitude he’s going to have to have and the approach he’s going to have to take, and I believe that he can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.