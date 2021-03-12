To Heritage assistant coach Keith Hall, what offensive linemen Aiden Stuteville and Emmett Thacker have meant to the Mountaineers’ football program can’t be measured by wins.
“We’ve got kids who say, ‘I want to be the next Aiden Stuteville, I want to be the next Emmett Thacker — I want to be like him,’” Hall said. “To me, it’s not necessarily about winning games as much as it is, ‘I want to be like that person,’ because they are high-character kids. It’s about being the example for the next group.”
Stuteville, a left tackle, and Thacker, a left guard, played next to each other on the Mountaineers’ offensive line last season, and they’ve both set the bar high for what’s expected in those positions.
On Friday night, that dedication to the program paid off as Stuteville and Thacker sat side-by-side and signed National Letters of Intent to play football at the next level.
Stuteville will continue his career at Mount St. Joseph and Thacker will play for Thomas More.
“If you’d told me at the beginning of my senior year that I was going to be playing college ball, I would have told you that you were crazy,” Thacker said. “That was the last thing on my mind but I knew that, if I worked hard enough, things would happen.
“It really is still surreal to me.”
Stuteville got into football when he was 4 years old while Thacker didn’t begin playing until high school. Because of their size, both quickly fell into linemen positions, and both quickly fell in love with the physicality of the game.
“Football is definitely therapy,” Stuteville said. “It takes your mind off things, and it helps you with a bunch of life skills.”
Among those life skills Stuteville and Thacker have gained through football is fighting through adversity, and both had to utilize that as sophomores when they suffered injuries. Stuteville broke his collarbone in a game while Thacker dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum in three places during practice.
Both were in slings, and both were forced to watch the latter half of Heritage’s 2018 season from the sidelines.
“At first, I was very upset,” Thacker began. “But I feel like it was honestly a good thing because, during that time I was hurt, I had a lot of time to think about what I was really doing here. … You’re sitting there on the sidelines and you’re thinking to yourself, ‘How can I really make an impact?’ That’s when I think I started to figure out what I could actually do.”
“We had to sit and watch, so getting out there and getting to play together really meant a lot to us,” Stuteville added. “We did the best we could. (Playing in college) wasn’t on my mind, but things fell into place.”
Stuteville and Thacker helped Heritage end its 25-game losing streak with a 21-7 victory over Lenoir City to kick off the 2020 season. The Mountaineers finished 2-8, but their record wasn’t necessarily representative of their potential. Five of those losses were by 10 or fewer points — a significant improvement from 2019, when the Mountaineers lost all 10 games by an average 33 points.
Stuteville and Thacker weren’t fazed by the challenge of helping Heritage find success, and they’ve played no small role in the team’s progress over the last two years.
“I know this school hasn’t always been the most successful in football but I knew that, once I started to play football here, I was committing,” Thacker said. “I knew I wanted to come in and make an impact.”
“We hear it all, but we choose to ignore it and play as hard as we can every week,” Stuteville added. “We really look forward to having great, amazing coaches who help us and players who all work together.
"Going to practice everyday and getting to be out there with all the players and coaches was the highlight of my year."
