If there’s truth in the old expression that a ball teams’ strength is up the middle, the college signing formalities Friday night in the Heritage gym indicate that the Lady Mountaineers will be a formidable foe in District 4-AAA this coming softball season.
Catcher and second baseman Brecca Williams, pitcher Olivia Smith and shortstop Eden Frazier all signed national letters of intent to continue their softball careers after their senior season.
The trio joins pitcher Joslyn Barton, who signed last fall with Virginia-Wise, as a strong nucleus of seniors for Heritage up the middle.
“That’s key, if you’re good up the middle, everything else will fall into place,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman said, after a large crowd of family and friends had witnessed each player ink their scholarship papers.
Heritage bolted out to a 5-0 record with a 66-6 total scoring margin before the 2020 season was cancelled due to Covid-19.
“These girls and (Barton) are a huge part of our program,” Sherman said, “They’re excited, and chomping at the bit to get started, because they were so heartbroken last year. They are great kids and each program is getting a really great player.”
Smith, the 17-year old daughter of Brian and Beth Smith, mentioned Tennessee Tech and Austin-Peay as other schools she considered, but preferred the 2-year program at Chattanooga State for astute practical reasons as well as for the engineering programs she plans to pursue.
“With 4-year schools allowing seniors to return, it’s really going to fill up some rosters, but at a 2-year school I’ll have less classes to compete with,” Smith said.
Last season, Barton and Smith split hurling duties, with Smith taking first base when not in the circle. Smith said that her pitching strength lies in her spin and movement pitches.
“I’m wanting to improve myself and just shut down all our big rivals with their big lineups this year,” Smith said with confidence. “I’m not scared, I’m ready to play ball.”
On the other end of Smith’s pitches this year will be Williams, 17-year old daughter of Lee and Crystal Williams.
“I love catching (Smith and Barton),” Williams said. “We’ve grown such a good bond and trust in each other. It comes naturally now, since we’ve been together three years. I get to hype them up and make them feel good so that they can deliver for our team.”
Maryville College was a top and early choice for Williams due to its proximity to the self-described homebody, its strong pre-physical therapy program, and its recent strength in softball behind coach Leah Kelley.
“I love coach Kelley and I respect her a lot,” Williams said. “I’m really excited to play under her.”
Williams considers herself a utility player who also will spend time at second base or middle-infield.
In his opening remarks, Sherman compared Williams to Pete Rose, saying that she would play anywhere and that “she’d run through a brick wall for you, without asking any questions.”
The upcoming senior season may be the last that Smith and shortstop Frazier compete in the same uniform but their paths will cross on the diamond next year as well.
Frazier, the 17-year old daughter of Jay Frazier, will head to Cleveland State. The Cougars compete regularly against Chattanooga State, as both teams are members of the Tennessee Community College Athletic Association.
“We all talked about playing together in college, but we all ended up going our separate ways,” Frazier said.
With a career batting average of .437, Frazier started the pandemic-shortened 2020 season on a tear, batting .538 with eight RBI in just 13 at-bats. She also has an impressive .910 fielding percentage, with her annual rate rising each year since her freshman season.
All three players and their large group of supporters regaled in their chance to continue careers after their graduation this coming May, but all three clearly showed their desire to complete one more full season this spring as Lady Mountaineers.
“It was awful last year,” Frazier said. “Just sitting at home, not playing softball, it was terrible. I’m just so anxious to get on the field again.
“I think we are going to be amazing this year,” Frazier said. “I’m looking forward to being a team and loving each other, and playing the game that we all love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.