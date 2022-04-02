Felicia Potenza had her share of struggles as a senior golfer at Heritage.
“It was very hectic,” Potenza told The Daily Times. “I had a lot of health issues that came into play my senior year, which was very sad. It kind of disabled me from playing with the team, but my team members made me feel included when I couldn’t be there.”
Her fellow Mountaineers weren’t the only ones who made Potenza feel included. The Maryville College golf program made it clear it wanted her despite her health setbacks, and she signed with the Scots on Friday in the Heritage High School gymnasium.
“(Maryville College) said I had a great golf game,” Potenza said. “They’re very excited to work with me and get me better and get back to my best playing ability, and they’re willing to work with me despite my health issues.”
Maryville had good reason to recruit Potenza, too, as she mixed strength and power on the grass to make an impact at Heritage.
“She hits the ball a mile,” Heritage golf coach Neal Leatherwood said. “Off the tee, she out-drives other girls 15-20 yards. Works on her short game and putting, she’s got a really good chance to become a good college golfer. The strength of her is what’s going to help her a lot.”
“Overall, (playing at Heritage) was a very fun experience,” Potenza added. “Great opportunity to play with the coaches.”
The prospect of Potenza signing to play golf at the next level didn’t always seem like a sure thing. In fact, it was a process that required some waiting and thinking before everything recently changed.
With the opportunity there, it was clear Maryville was the right place for the Blount County golfer who spent her high school career smacking shots across the grass.
“She didn’t know if she wanted to play or not there, going in after the season,” Leatherwood said. “So this just kind of happened last week or so. Signed with Maryville College, a good school, so I think that’s a good place for her, especially with academics and a good place to play golf.”
At Maryville, Potenza will join freshman Isabella Wright as the two former Heritage players on the roster. The Scots are in the latter stages of the spring season; they competed in the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate March 14-15 at Sevierville Golf Club.
“I’m very excited to play with (Maryville College),” Potenza said. “It’s a great team. I love the campus. They’re very supportive and nice. It’s a great opportunity for me.”
As for the lessons she’s learned at Heritage that she can take with her to Maryville College, Potenza understands the payoff of pushing through a rough patch ahead to bright pastures. She’s exemplified that, mainly by overcoming her health struggles and making official her chance to continue her career at the next level.
“Golf is not a memory game. It’s a very mental game,” Potenza said. “You have to be in a good mental state. Even if you hit a bad shot, you just have to think about the next one, and if you have a bad hole, you have to think about the next one. It does not carry through because you can always get better throughout the match.”
