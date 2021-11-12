If nothing else, Grace Adams knows how to prove people wrong.
Heritage cross country Alex Morgan has witnessed it plenty of times, telling his senior leader that she can only run a certain number of miles as motivation and then watches as she races past whatever distance he set the bar at.
It should come as no surprise then that Adams signed to run with Chattanooga on Friday years after her seventh-grade teacher told her that she would play a sport in college.
Adams admits it was not in her plans either, but as she sat at a table in the middle of Heritage High School’s gymnasium and scribbled her signature on a National Letter of Intent, it became a reality.
“I never thought growing up that this was something I would be able to do,” Adams told The Daily Times. “When I first joined track, I thought it would be fun. My brother had done it, and if my brother could do it, I was sure I could, but I didn’t think it would be something that I would end up doing in college.
“It’s crazy to think that I actually did it.”
Morgan knew she was more than capable.
He has coached her since her freshman season in track and has watched her times drop drastically. In that time, Adams’ 5,000-meter pace has dropped by almost three minutes and she has trimmed 20-30 seconds off her mile time.
Adams finished sixth in the Region 3-AAA girls cross country championship with a time of 19:48.04 to lead the Lady Mountaineers to a third-place finish that clinched the program’s first state championship appearance.
“This is the culmination of four years of hard work, four years of thousands of miles,” Morgan said. “She has really put the time in, and I think it shows her that if she can be disciplined enough to put the time in, she’ll accomplish big things. That doesn’t just apply to running, it translates to other things in life."
However, Adams’ biggest contributions to the program have been in the hallways, not on the track.
The Lady Mountaineers never fielded a team large enough to qualify for state (five members) until this season when they had 14 girls on the team. Adams played a large part in that growth, continually recruiting her classmates to join the program, even when they would not commit at first.
“It shows that she is persistent because she never gave up,” Morgan said. “There are plenty of girls on our team who said no to her the first time, but she didn’t give up. It’s been a blessing because we couldn’t have the girls team we had without her. She was a pivotal part of the recruiting process and getting us to that state appearance.”
In regards to her own recruitment, Adams was unsure about Chattanooga until she had a Zoom call with one of her future teammates. Once she met the rest of the team on her visit, she was sold.
Adams joins a fledgling program that will continue to grow alongside her. She has no definitive goals at the moment, but that may change if somebody ever tells her she cannot accomplish something.
“I want to focus on enjoying having a team that can push me,” Adams said. “I definitely want to improve my times and do well athletically and academically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.