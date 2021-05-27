ROCKVALE — Heritage sophomore Grant Campbell told his coaches that his heart rate was already up by the time he arrived at Rockvale High School for Thursday’s TSSAA Large Class track and field championships.
The 6-foot-7 high jumper was nervous about competing in his first state meet, but no one would have known that from looking at him.
“We asked him if his heart was racing there at the end, and he said it was racing when he got in the stadium,” Heritage coach Shawn Wichert said. “But he didn’t show it. In the moments when he needed to perform, he went out and did it, and that’s why he’s a state champion.”
Campbell’s high jump of 6-8 bested the runner-up’s by two inches, making Campbell the only Blount County athlete to return with a state title. William Blount senior Ben Centers took second in the discus as another local highlight.
Maryville enjoyed a big showing with 15 qualifiers — just one of which was a senior while the vast majority were freshmen. On the girls’ side, the Rebels took 15th with 20 points as the only local group to place among the top 15 as a team.
“There is no doubt that bringing that many freshmen down here and doing as well as we’ve done is a really big deal,” White said. “But, at the same time, you’ve got to set the bar high. … We didn’t run poorly, but we didn’t run as well as we probably should have.”
Campbell is not only young to be a state champion — he is also relatively new to the sport. The Heritage sophomore had never competed in track and field before this year, but Wichert said he knew Campbell had potential because of the athleticism he displayed on the basketball court this winter.
Wichert’s hunch that Campbell could be an elite high jumper was confirmed at a meet last month when Campbell bested his personal record by three inches with a 6-5 performance at William Blount. He entered state as the No. 1 seed after taking first at sectionals — something Campbell himself said he couldn’t have imagined at the beginning of the season.
“It’s a high expectation for a sophomore but, by the end of the year, we fully expected him to be a state champion,” Wichert said. “It’s very rare (for an athlete to improve so quickly). It takes a good attitude and being coachable.”
It also takes being able to step up when the pressure is on. Campbell said he uses breathing techniques to calm his nerves. Every jump in which he failed to clear the bar (athletes get three attempts at each mark), he gathered with his coaches around a cellphone they used to record — and then tweak — his form.
In his first attempt on his sixth jump, Campbell barely hooked the bar with his leg and knocked it off. Afterward, Winchert just told him, “You’ve got it,” and he was right. Campbell cleared it on his next try to ultimately seal first place in his first year on the squad.
For William Blount, Centers took second in the discus with a personal record of 158-3 — four feet farther than his previous best and just six inches shy of the school record. He also overachieved as the No. 3 seed, marking the first time since 2006 that a Governor has finished second in any event at state.
William Blount coach Randall Davis said that, in his nine years with the program, Centers is by far “the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached.”
“He lives and breathes it,” Davis said. “It’s the highest finish we’ve had in a long, long time, so we’re really happy with the result. If any kid deserves it and has earned it, it’s him.”
Lauren Patterson represented Seymour by placing sixth in the girls high jump (5-3).
Maryville’s top finish came in the girls 4x400-meter relay, with freshmen Aliyah Kennedy, Jasmine Mayden, Kate Workman and Brooke Burgin placing fourth in 4:02.17. The Rebels got edged by two runners during the final stretch, with four of the five top teams finishing less than a second apart.
Maryville was seeded to finish that race second.
“It has been a good experience, but I know they’re disappointed,” White said. “We’ve talked about discipline and trying to let that adrenalin help you. A lot of the teams ran a lot better than they have, and ours did not, but I’m proud of them. It’s a learning experience.”
Andie-Marie Jones was the only Maryville runner to compete in multiple individual events. Jones — who was sidelined by injury for most of the season — placed sixth in the 1,600-meter race (5:06.45) and eighth in the 3,200-meter run (11:14.55).
Other finishers for Maryville included Cash Contreras (fifth in boys pole vault, 12-0), Brooke Burgin (seventh in girls 400 dash, 59.07), Aniecia Goss (seventh in girls 300 hurdles, 46.71 — a personal record), Cooper Lowe (tied for eighth in boys 300 hurdles, 40.62), Kennedy (13th in girls 200 dash, 25.84), Amelia Richardson (15th in girls 100 hurdles,19.20) and Hayes Mccallum (16th in girls 100 hurdles, 20.11).
Maryville also placed sixth in the girls 4x200-meter relay in 1:44.92; sixth in the boys 4x200-meter relay in 1:30.49; and eighth in the girls 4x100-meter relay in 49.67.
“It was a big deal for them to come and experience this,” White said. “When we come back, we’ll have a better idea of what it’s like. … We’re going to be hard to handle next year.”
