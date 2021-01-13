Heritage senior Grayson Fleming said she first became interested in volleyball as a fifth grader because she liked the uniforms.
Her interest in the sport quickly evolved into something more substantial as soon as she stepped onto the court.
“I was just like, ‘They have cute outfits!’” Fleming said. “Then I just fell in love with it the first day.”
Fleming’s role for the Heritage volleyball team has expanded over the last four years. This past season, Fleming was crucial in the Lady Mountaineers’ success before they fell one match shy of advancing to the region tournament.
It was a disappointing end to Fleming’s senior season but, fortunately for her, that won’t be her last match. On Wednesday night, Fleming signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career at Tennessee Wesleyan in Athens.
“I just can’t believe it — I’ve dreamed of this since I was in fifth grade,” Fleming said. “Now, I’ve just finally realized it’s coming true.”
Heritage coach Jason Keeble watched Fleming advance through the K2 club throughout middle school and high school. He said she is a very skilled player — particularly in the back row, where he utilized her this past season.
Fleming’s athleticism isn’t the only thing that makes her special. Keeble said Fleming could often be spotted encouraging her teammates during matches.
“She always brings a lot of energy and is one of the better teammates you can see out there,” Keeble said. “She pushed the other players and, once she got in, she performed.”
Heritage has enjoyed a number of exceptional players over the last four years, during which the Lady Mountaineers notched their first sub-state appearance and competed in their first state tournament.
Fleming is the fourth Heritage senior this season to sign to play volleyball in college.
All of that talent pushed Fleming to get better. She credited her K2 coach Steve Dallman with giving her the confidence to believe she could play at the next level if she worked hard ahead of her senior season.
“I just started coming in everyday and I was just working my butt off,’” Fleming said. “Finally, (Keeble) was like, ‘Here’s some playing time.’”
Fleming made the most of her time on the court as a senior and earned herself a spot on Tennessee Wesleyan’s roster. She said she fell in love with the school immediately after stepping foot on the campus.
Joining Fleming at Tennessee Wesleyan is her Heritage teammate, Kaitlyn Wilkerson, who Fleming said has been her best friend since fifth grade.
“I was so scared that this was going to be our last season, and now we get to play again together for four more years,” Fleming said. “I have so many friends going there, too, so I feel like I’m at home.”
Keeble said Fleming will be missed at Heritage and that Tennessee Wesleyan is getting a good player, hard worker and an exceptional teammate.
“(She had) that buy-in to just being a Mountaineer and trying to achieve a district title and state tournament run,” Keeble said. “She was all in, all the time.”
