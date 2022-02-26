FRANKLIN — Heritage wrestler Hunter Sturgill could hardly contain his tears before leaving the mat inside the Williamson County Ag Expo Center on Saturday. Neither could his head coach, Ed Holland.
Sturgill and Holland embraced, sharing an emotional moment together that couldn’t be contained.
For Sturgill, his win over Cleveland’s Arlo Laxton for the 132-pound Class AA individual state championship marked a historic finish as he became the first Mountaineers freshman to win the title and the first to bring home a state championship since Juan Hernandez did it in 2013.
For Holland, it was a sweet finish to his first season as the head coach at Heritage, taking over the program from former coach and mentor Jerry Teaster last summer.
A season of tests for both player and coach made that finish even better.
“(Sturgill) is phenomenal,” Holland told The Daily Times. “We have a very hard schedule. We have a schedule where I try to get them to face the hardest competition I can throughout the year so that when we do get to this point, we’re ready for these matches. Our first match was actually our toughest match of the whole tournament. We made it. Even in that match when (Sturgill) was started to feel it, I knew that we have been here before, we’ve just got to gut them out.”
Sturgill had that same confidence throughout the three-day event, overcoming a rough start to beat Ravenwood’s Noah Kang and Siegel’s Noah Creque on Friday before topping Landon Desselle from Summit High School to set up the championship finale against Laxton.
In fact, his match up with Laxton ended up being one of his easiest bouts of the tournament.
“With about a minute left, I knew I had it,” Sturgill said. “(Winning state), it’s just pure adrenaline, like nothing I’ve never known before.”
There was plenty of reason for Sturgill to lean on his own confidence. He and the rest of the Heritage team did it all season, especially at state where they felt doubted. Laxton didn’t know it at the time, but he helped boost it even more than it already was for Sturgill following his opening match.
“(The doubting from other teams) absolutely was motivation,” Sturgill said. “I came off of the mat after my very first match (on Friday). I hadn’t recovered properly so I was feeling really bad. I had just come off of a very, very close win and (Laxton) and (Desselle) were laughing and pointing as I walked off the mat. That was pure motivation at that point. I knew as soon as I heard who I was facing in my semifinals match, I knew I was going to win the whole thing.”
With teammates Isaiah Fagg and Nathan McKee both appearing at state and three seasons still ahead for Sturgill and a first place state medal already in his possession, there could be more in store for Heritage’s wrestling program under Holland’s leadership.
“It wasn’t just a win, it was a statement,” Holland said. “I’m just very proud of the kid. A big thing for us this year was we were doubted. The whole year (Sturgill) was put as the sixth-ranked kid in the state and that’s why I always say rankings are opinions, but we used that to drive us this year. We were going to prove it and we did it where it mattered. Hopefully that gives us a little more respect.”
Alcoa junior triumphant in return to state
As soon as the whistle blew, Lance Williams lifted two fingers into the air.
Williams completed his second trip to state in the same fashion as his first two years ago: as the 285-pound Class A state champion.
There was extra motivation for Williams’ state final run this time around. After winning it as a freshman, he was forced to miss out on it in 2021 after sustaining a shoulder injury in a regular-season match.
“I just knew that if I came out here this year that it was my year,” Williams said. “That’s what I came out here to do. I worked hard all season and I want to thank my coaches and my family for everything that they do.”
Williams dominated every match leading up to the championship match and capped it off in similar fashion by beating Fulton’s Seth Vaughn. While he ran into little resistance, Williams didn’t allow himself to abandon the approach that got him there.
“This whole week, I just went one match at a time,” Williams said. “I watched the film and I knew what to do in every match. I used the same moves that I’ve been working on all season. Like I said, I just did what I do.”
Alcoa coach Brian Gossett knew how Williams would finish months before Saturday. From the injury rehabilitation to offseason conditioning, Gossett saw Williams’ determination to make up for lost time.
“(Williams) is a competitor,” Gossett said. “When he sets his mind to something, he’s going to compete and work like crazy to get there. I was glad he was able to finish it off like that. I’m not surprised. When he sets his mind to it, it’s going to get done and he’s going to work relentlessly to get there. I’m happy for him.”
Maryville laying good foundation for future
For Maryville wrestling coach Alex Cate, Saturday was a major building block for his program.
The Rebels emerged from sectionals with 10 state qualifiers and had four of them finish on the final day of the state championships.
“I’m very proud,” Cate said. “I’ve been coaching for several years and I’m now in my seventh year at Maryville and this is the first time I’ve had four state medalists, so that’s pretty cool. It’s so tough when you get down here and we’ve had a lot of success this season but to push into the top six down here is a big deal. I’m proud of all of the qualifiers.”
Peyton Cooper and Adrian Gumm both finished third in the Class AA 195 and 285-pound weight classes, respectively, while Michael Colligan placed sixth in the 160-pound weight class. On the girls side, Aliya Whaley placed sixth in the 165-pound weight class.
The finish is another sign of Maryville’s progression under Cate, steadily having more finalist each year and now with that experience inside the program, he hopes it translates to even more next season.
“To get on the medal stand, that’s kind of the goal all year,” Cate said. “It’s been a progression. We didn’t have any medals for awhile, then we had one, then we had two and now we’ve got (four). We hope we can keep it going and try and get five next year. Once you get those guys in the room that have done it, they know what it takes.”
Seymour’s Underwood finishes strong
Ellinor Underwood was the lone representative from both the Seymour boys and girls wrestling teams at state, but she represented the program well.
In the girls’ 107-pound weight class, Underwood defeated Haven Curtis from Sequatchie County to move on to the quarterfinal where she came up two matches shy of the championship, falling to Clarksville’s Ella’lina Gonzalez.
Despite the loss, Underwood reached the medal stand with a fourth-place finish.
