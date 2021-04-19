Heritage senior Isabella Wright wasn’t planning on being a collegiate athlete.
That changed last fall while she was touring Maryville College and happened to mention she was also a golfer on her high school team.
“They were like, ‘Well, would you like to play golf here?’” Wright said. “I never thought I would ever be good enough to play at the college level.”
On Monday, Wright exceeded her own initial expectations for herself in the sport by signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her golfing career at Maryville College.
Heritage coach Steve Williams said what makes Wright a special athlete is her work ethic.
“She’s very persistent and she works hard at everything she does,” Williams said. “She has steadily gotten better, and she has been a real asset to the team. …
“She’s also a really good student, she does a lot of stuff at school, and she’s very active in the community. She has done a great job in her four years here at Heritage.”
Wright decided to start playing golf in sixth grade on a whim, but it quickly turned into a passion.
“I just decided one day to play golf,” Wright said. “I really like participating in a group sport, and it was something I could do by myself.”
Williams said Wright improved every single season with the Mountaineers. She is also helping to keep their signing streak alive. Heritage has had at least one golfer go on to play in college in each of the last three years.
“I just have the drive to always be better than I was before,” Wright said. “(Getting to play for Maryville College) is an incredible opportunity.”
Wright — who is also involved in choir — said she selected Maryville College for its proximity to home and because she wanted to stay involved in the community.
“And I like the environment,” Wright added. “It’s not too big, but I can still get my classes done, and I can be a part of the choir programs and play golf.”
Heritage assistant coach Mark Anderson joined the Mountaineers’ squad this season, and he echoed Williams’ praise of Wright’s dedication to honing her craft.
“Every time we were at the course, she was always working, whether it was chipping, putting — she had a good strong work ethic, and that’ll translate into success,” Anderson said. “Throughout the year, she just kept building on previously successful performances, and that has led her to this point. …
“I’ve only known her this one year, but I get the impression she’s not going to be held back.”
