When Jaden Jones transferred into the Heritage baseball program by way of Alcoa, head coach Robbie Bennett thought he was adding another strong arm to the Mountaineers’ pitching rotation.
Due to an injury to his arm that he sustained during the shortened 2020 season, however, Jones had to find ways to contribute to his team in other areas.
He found it at the plate and at first base.
“It was like a gift and a curse at the same time,” Jones told The Daily Times. “I kind of wanted to pitch, but I hurt my arm at the end of the season and I couldn’t really do it anymore. I wanted to do what I could to help the team. It was best for me to play first base.”
The position change was enough to get Jones attention from nearby Maryville College, where he officially signed to continue his baseball career in front of teammates, coaches and family on Friday.
“We got him last year, halfway through his junior year,” Bennett said. “He came in last year and with the team we had, his role was predominantly to pitch. This year, he came in and I was thinking he was going to do a lot of pitching for us and play some outfield, but he is such a good defensive first baseman. For one, he’s a big target, but he digs the ball and he made some big plays for us this year.
“As the year went on, he kept getting better and better and better. He hit close to .300 with RBIs so there is a lot of potential there, especially at the college level and he can keep getting better. I think he will do well at Maryville College.”
For Jones, choosing to play for the Scots’ program came down to familiarity and location.
“I would say the area,” Jones said. “I don’t have to go anywhere outside of town. The coaches were pretty cool with me and had seen me play before, and I was able to talk with them. My grandpa can come see me play, because he can’t really travel that much. So now he only has to drive 10-15 minutes to come see me play.”
The familiarity was found in the connection between the Heritage program and the Maryville College program where Bennett played his college ball and where one of his former players, Clint Helton, has been the head coach since 2019.
“(The connection) did help,” Jones said. “They almost teach the same techniques and all of that and that kind of helped a lot. I kind of already knew what (Helton) was trying to work with and get into.”
While Bennett wasn’t heavily involved in the recruitment, he played a part in Helton’s interest in bringing Jones in.
“Clint had asked me about him,” Bennett said. “I will only get involved if they want me involved. A lot of times that’s a family-type thing. But I talked to Coach Helton and told him that Jaden is a good kid, he’s got a lot of potential and he keeps getting better and better.
“He’s got size and you can’t teach size and like I said, he’s a good kid, he’s coachable and he’ll work at it to get better. I think he’ll be a good guy for Clint to bring in.”
