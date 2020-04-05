Heritage softball coach Jeff Sherman knew he was going to get a solid pitcher in Joslyn Barton.
The junior is a key reason why the Lady Mountaineers’ greatest strength is once again in the circle despite graduating pitcher Jazmine Geary — last season’s District 4-AAA Player of the Year.
However, Barton also stepped up in ways Sherman didn’t see coming.
“Pitching-wise, we knew she could throw because she threw very well last year for us,” Sherman said. “Offensively, she exceeded expectations.”
Before the spring sports season was suspended — a result of the coronavirus pandemic — Barton was hitting .733. She recorded a home run and nine RBIs in the Lady Mountaineers’ five games.
Sherman attributes that success to what also made Geary, who now plays for Maryville College, a standout.
“One of Jaz’s biggest strengths was that she fell in love with the weight room, and that made a huge difference in her game,” Sherman said. “Joslyn is following right behind her.”
Barton knew she would be expected to step up after a strong sophomore season, during which she had a 3.61 ERA and 11 wins. She also hit .442 with 50 hits, 53 RBIs and four home runs.
In the offseason, Barton said she made strength and conditioning a priority to build on that success.
“I knew I was definitely going to have to work on myself,” Barton said. “I needed to make sure that, when I was out there pitching, I was going to do my job as needed.”
The Lady Mountaineers cruised to a 5-0 start, and their closest margin of victory was five runs. For that reason, Barton didn’t see much time as pitcher, as she was often pulled early in blowouts. She was 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA.
The longest Barton pitched in a game was three innings against Bearden. In that district matchup, she recorded five RBIs and a home run to help spark Heritage to a 23-3 victory.
“There really wasn’t a close game we had, so it was like, ‘Wow, our team is really strong this year,’” Barton said. “We’re capable of going far. I think we have a chance at winning district and hopefully we’re going to go to state, if we’re able to get through this.”
Barton is far from the only junior crucial to the Lady Mountaineers. Others include shortstop Eden Frazier, second baseman Brecca Williams and fellow pitcher Olivia Smith.
Frazier was hitting .538 with eight RBIs and no errors. Williams, who Sherman called Heritage’s “most versatile player,” was hitting .421 with three doubles and three stolen bases.
Williams also occasionally plays catcher, during which Sherman allows her to call the pitches.
“She’s just a smart, headsy ballplayer who knows what to do,” Sherman said. “She’s coachable. She does everything we ask. … We’ve got a great opportunity the next two seasons, if we get to play this year.”
