If there’s any positive for sports programs decimated by the pandemic around us, it may come in the extra sense of privilege, opportunity and dedication that many athletes will now have.
Appreciation for the chance to continue playing after her upcoming senior year was obvious as Joslyn Barton signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball next year at the University of Virginia-Wise.
After starting with a perfect 5-0 slate, Barton and her Heritage teammates had their promising season cut short when 2020 spring sports were terminated.
The Heritage senior was eventually able to resume play this summer, as a member of the Knoxville Angels Elite traveling squad. Like many of her peers, the sudden end of the high school season left a huge impact.
“Every game I’ve played since then, I’m always trying to do the best I can, just because I don’t know if it’s going to be the last time I get to play,” Barton said. “It was a lesson learned, to make the best of it no matter what. Good day or bad day, make the most of it.”
Barton has shown similar dedication for much longer. The 17-year old started softball at the age of five in her native state of Texas. After moving to Tennessee in 2015, she continued working with her Texas pitching coach through video exchanges and phone talks.
Combining hard work on weight and agility training with development of a wide variety of pitches helped Barton compensate for her small stature.
“It was really hard getting on softball teams when I was younger, because I was so small,” Barton said. “I was tiny. I was strong, but when you think of pitchers you think of somebody taller and bigger.”
Now 5-foot-4, Barton showed that she had enough of the right stuff with her 1.40 ERA and 2-0 record in the truncated 2020 Lady Mountaineer season. The right-hander also showed punch at the plate, finishing with a .733 average with one home run and nine RBI in five games.
College coaches, including staff at Tusculum College, UT-Chattanooga, Maryville College and others noticed. Barton chose Division II South Athletic Conference member UVA-Wise partly because the school offered academic programs fitting with her desire to study biology and criminal justice.
“It felt like home,” Barton added. “The coaches I met there were absolutely amazing, and the people were all so nice.”
Coach Jeff Sherman reminded players at the signing ceremony that he is hopeful they will have another successful campaign as Lady Mountaineers before Barton becomes a Cavalier.
Sherman opened the ceremony saying “this is the culmination of a lot of hard work. And remember, it takes a lot of support from family and others to get to this level.”
Barton was flanked by parents Travis and Amaree Barton. When Sherman mentioned the countless miles and expenses incurred with traveling softball participation over the years, Travis Barton added, “it’s been some long weekends, some headaches and heartbreaks to reach this point,” then added that he’d do it all again willingly, seeing the payoff.
With her university choice set, Barton is ready to focus now on the 2021 softball season, with high expectations for Heritage based on the strong start of 2020.
“We were doing so good, like nobody was going to beat us,” Barton said. “Once we found out we couldn’t play, it was heartbreaking. It was a season we knew we could go to state. We’re working hard now in practice to get on the field again and hopefully go to state.”
