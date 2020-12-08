Kaitlyn Wilkerson has played plenty of different roles over the course of her four years on the Heritage volleyball team.
She seems to excel no matter where she is on the floor.
“Having a player that’s got the size to play front row, back row and has the defensive awareness and the ability to set the ball,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble began. “She’s just a special kid.”
Wilkerson has played a crucial role in the Lady Mountaineers’ recent success, including some big historic milestones they’ve notched during her time on the squad. Wilkerson has gotten to be a part of Heritage’s first sub-state appearance as well as its first time ever competing in the state tournament.
She’s not finished yet. On Tuesday, Wilkerson signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens.
“As soon as I stepped onto the campus, it felt like home,” Wilkerson said. “I’m glad I get to go to Wesleyan and continue playing volleyball.”
Wilkerson got her start in volleyball in middle school after her sister introduced her to the sport. The more of her sister’s tournaments Wilkerson attended, the more interested Wilkerson became in playing herself.
“I was like, ‘I really like this,’ so I tried it out,” Wilkerson said. “My sister was motivation to get better.”
Wilkerson joined the K2 volleyball club her freshman year, at which point she began to get serious about the sport. Heritage was also a program on the rise — the Lady Mountaineers advanced to sub-state for the first time that season.
They made it to their first state tournament the following year. A sophomore at the time, Wilkerson found herself on the floor because of her exceptional serving. Heritage notched a win in the tournament before its historic season came to an end against Houston — a team that entered the matchup with 11 state appearances.
“I like leaving a legacy here and helping the younger ones get to where we went,” Wilkerson said. “I like showing them what they can accomplish no matter where they’re at.”
Wilkerson’s role greatly expanded from that point on. As a junior, she was tasked with filling the sizable shoes left by setter Kailey Keeble, who graduated and went on to play for Tennessee.
This year, Wilkerson moved from setter to hitter, where her talent was more needed and better utilized with Haley Jenkins taking over setting duties.
“She’s a true competitor,” Keeble said. “When I told her what her role was going to be this year, she accepted it. No complaints — just tried to do whatever helped the team.”
That team-first mentality culminated with an exceptional performance by Wilkerson in the 2020 District 3-AAA tournament. In a highly competitive district, Heritage fell to Farragut to finish third behind the Admirals and Maryville. Wilkerson recorded 12 kills, 13 digs and nine points in that final match to win All-Tournament honors.
“She took us on her shoulders at the end and led us in all the offensive stats,” Keeble said of Wilkerson’s district tourney performance. “She’s one where, if you have six Kaitlyns on the floor, you’ll be doing good. I hate to lose her.”
However, Keeble does love to see his players continue their volleyball careers at the next level.
“People ask why you coach, and I enjoy competing, but it’s fun to watch these kids grow up,” Keeble said. “(Wilkerson) is a Heritage kid through and through. She’s a good volleyball player who hates to lose.”
