Katlin Burger walked onto the pitch at Sequoyah High School on Thursday a nervous wreck.
The senior forward entered Heritage’s season opener on the precipice of an unprecedented milestone that everyone assumed she would reach.
Heritage coach Andy Byrd wanted to discuss getting the game ball with Sequoyah coach Lindsay Liszeski, but Burger knew that would only bring more defensive attention than she already receives.
There was no reason to worry. Burger scored the 100th goal of her career early and added another for good measure in the Lady Mountaineers’ 10-1 victory.
“It definitely was a relief and took all that weight off my shoulders because I don’t have focus on getting to that mark anymore,” Burger told The Daily Times. “Not a lot of people can say they scored 100 goals in high school. It’s really rewarding because it says a lot about my teammates getting the ball to me and how I can play. It feels really good.”
Burger is the first player in Blount County history to score 100 goals, an impressive feat considering the amount of talent the area has produced in recent years. Maryville’s Reyna Coston (Presbyterian), Preston Robinette (Presbyterian) and Grace Oliver (Lipscomb) all received Division-I scholarships and Alcoa’s Lexi Bearden is playing at Division-II Lincoln Memorial.
Coston threatened the century mark a year ago but finished her career with 96 goals.
“It means a lot,” Burger said. “It just shows and proves to me that I can play with those players and compete at their level.”
Byrd knew Burger belonged in the category before she started a game for Heritage. Thirty-four goals as a freshman confirmed that belief, and her ability to consistently find the back of the net has been the cornerstone for a budding program.
The Lady Mountaineers won five games in 2016 — the season before Burger joined the program. Heritage has not finished below .500 since.
“She’s at the tip of the spear in what we’ve been able to do here growing the program,” Byrd said. “Any opportunity she has to be here, she’s out here doing what she’s supposed to do. That’s what really grows a program. We’re bigger and better than where we used to be, and she’s led that.”
Burger has been as potent on the pitch as she has been trailblazing off it.
The 2019-20 All-Daily Times girls soccer and girls basketball selection utilizes a blend of speed, field vision and striking ability to wreak havoc on opposing back lines, and that combination of physical skills is maximized by a mindset that is at the center of most Lady Mountaineer wins.
“She does what a lot of forwards don’t do and that’s look to score first,” Byrd said. “You can count on her to score goals because that’s what she does, and when you have that on a team, it pours into the other players.
“If you can get up a goal, you see teams relax and play their own style of soccer, and you kind of see that unfold with us toward the end of seasons when we get up a goal or two.”
There are still plenty more goals to come from Burger as she attempts to put the county record out of reach. She wants to reach the 120s but understands that a campaign that will not include additional games from tournaments could limit her to the 110s.
No matter how many more she nets, at least none of them will be as nerve-racking as the one that put her in the record books.
“You go into most games thinking, ‘She’s going to get us at least one,’” Byrd said. “It’s a comfortable feeling going into those games knowing that you have players that are going to find her, and with her ability to finish, it gives the team a lot of confidence.”
