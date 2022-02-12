KJ Lasorsa eventually wants to end up at Maryville College, but her college basketball journey will start in Morristown.
The Heritage Lady Mountaineers’ senior guard inked with junior college basketball power Walters State on Friday and plans to spend two seasons there before transferring to play for Maryville College where she has built a relationship with coach Darren Travillian.
Relationships are what also helped her decide to sign with the Senators first.
“My original decision was Maryville College,” Lasorsa told The Daily Times. “Me and (Travillian) are super cool and he’s come and watch me play, but the people at Walters State, the coaches and the team when I went to visit, they treated me well and it felt like that’s where I was supposed to be.”
According to Lasorsa’s current coach Rick Howard, who will lead the Lady Mountaineers in the District 4-4A Tournament later this week, the fact that colleges are interested in her comes as no surprise.
For Howard, Lasorsa has earned a reputation as a tough player willing to make physical plays when Heritage needs it most. He believes that aspect of her game will translate well at the collegiate level.
“KJ is very hard-working,” Howard said. “She’s got that toughness that we love here at Heritage. She shoots the ball really well and she just works hard. She’s not the quickest, fastest player but she just keeps working. If there is a loose ball, I guarantee you that she’s going to get after it.
“The team loves her, she’s a very good teammate and I enjoy how hard she works and the offense and defense both together. She is just a good ball player and she’s helped us for four years here and it’s just a joy to see that payoff.”
The approach Lasorsa has to her game may be, in part, attributed to Howard’s standard for his players which has led to a plethora of success during his longtime tenure leading the Lady Mountaineers.
A similar coaching style is what helped draw her to Walters State coach Jasmin Coleman.
“(Playing at Heritage will help) a lot,” Lasorsa said. “Coach Howard is a big yeller and the Walter State coach is also a yeller, but (Howard) has been on me like a coach should.”
Because of Walter State’s reputation as a women’s junior college basketball program and what he has seen out of Lasorsa the past four seasons, Howard is confident her time spent in that program will prepare her well for her future plans to play at the NCAA Division III level down the road.
“I think (playing for Walters State) will be great for her,” Howard said. “(Former Walters State coach) David Kragel played for a national championship there just about every year and I know coach (Jasmin Coleman) is going to do the same thing.
“She’s going to push (Lasorsa) and push and she’s going to be ready to play anywhere she decides to go.”
