Heritage senior shortstop Luke Johnson won District 4-4A Defensive Player of the Year and William Blount coach Justin Young was named Coach of the Year, headlining the local District 4-4A recognition that was handed out Thursday.
Johnson joined fellow teammates Nolan Cunningham, Zander Melton and Zach Hodge on the All-District team. Justin Millsaps, Cade Batchelor, Isaiah French and Daniel Hughes were selected from Maryville while William Blount's Rohde Kirkland, Job Matossian, Will Vance and Justin Bell received the honor.
Heritage's Dylan Varitek, Maryville's Colin Stokes and William Blount's Ethan Prats were named to the All-Academic Team.
