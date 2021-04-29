Nic Bryant gave a simple explanation for his decision to commit to Bryan College.
The Heritage senior helped anchor the defensive line for the Mountaineers this fall, but he wanted to compete in track and field at the next level. Bryan College offered him an opportunity to do just that.
So on Thursday, Bryant signed his letter of intent to Bryan’s track and field team in front of family and friends inside Heritage’s gym. He will compete in both the shot put and discus.
“I think he is very excited about the opportunity to work hard at the next level,” Heritage track coach Shawn Wichert told The Daily Times. “I think his experience playing two sports has helped him. The explosive nature of shot put makes his football and track training similiar.”
Bryant began throwing when he was 13 years old. He originally planned on playing baseball during the spring of his seventh grade year, but he said he didn’t file the correct paperwork to play the sport in middle school.
He didn’t remain idle that spring. He decided to try shot put and discus and shot put, and immediately experienced success.
“I didn’t do too bad at it,” Bryant said. “I ended up going to state my eighth grade year. I was like, ‘Why not stick with this instead of going back to baseball?”
Bryant had an offer from a school in Kansas to play football, but he wanted to find a college that was closer to him. When he visited Bryan in February, he loved the track team’s coaches and the school’s facilities.
He committed to Bryan earlier in the month.
“It’s a really pretty school,” Bryant said. “It’s not too far away from my family. … The people are really nice too.”
Before Bryant attends Bryan, he’s hoping for a strong finish to his senior year. He wasn’t able to compete his junior season because of the COVID pandemic. That’s made him even more eager to earn a berth for the state meet when he competes in the Section 1-AAA track and field championship on May 15.
“It would be really awesome to (go to state),” Bryant said. “It would give me a good mark and further improve me in college too. … I’m very excited to go to college and play sports.”
