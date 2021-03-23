Heritage had every intention of sporting their March mustaches until the calendar changed to April, but superstition reigns supreme in baseball, and three straight losses to open the season was more than enough reason to shave two weeks early.
Nolan Cunningham walked seven batters over three innings in a loss to Karns on Friday that prompted the disappearance in facial hair. The junior right-hander returned to the mound Tuesday at Alcoa High School and tossed a gem that propelled the Mountaineers to a 5-2 victory over the Tornadoes that marked their third win in their past four games.
“We had to switch something up because it wasn’t the good juju, but shaving got the job done,” Cunningham told The Daily Times. “I felt like I was really settled in on the mound and had confidence today. I knew a few of the guys on their team, and I just went out there and trusted my stuff and threw a lot of strikes. I got what I wanted.”
Heritage (3-4) built a 5-run lead before Cunningham surrendered his first hit — a single off the bat of Alcoa second baseman Ryan Whitson with one away in the fourth inning.
Alcoa left fielder Colt Whaley drove home Riley Heaton, who walked to lead off the inning, with a sacrifice fly to left on the ensuing at-bat, but it was one of the few times Cunningham allowed the Tornadoes (2-3) to produce any semblance of offense.
Alcoa added a run in the fifth after Ethan Hettsmansberger was brought home by Whaley with a two-out single but could not get anything else going against Cunningham, who surrendered two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings.
“He threw strikes and commanded his curveball,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn said. “He pitched a good game, but I thought we could have had tougher at-bats. … That is something we preach, and we just have to grind it out a little bit. We just have to compete a little bit more at the plate because if we’re going to beat teams like that, those are things we have to do.”
Cunningham vied for the opportunity to toss a complete game, but with a three-run lead Heritage coach Robbie Bennett opted to hand the ball to left-hander Zach Hodge, who transferred from Alcoa before the season, to close it out.
Hodge hit a batter and allowed a single to Alcoa senior shortstop Thai Love but struck out the side to secure the save.
“In some of these early season games, you want to see what people can do in certain situations, so we wanted to bring Hodge in and get him used to coming out in relief if we need him,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “In the district tournament, you have to bring people in and save pitches.
“It was a tight game against a cross-cross-town rival, so it was a good time to test that.”
Alcoa sophomore right-hander Andrew Henry opposed Cunningham and sat the Mountaineers down in order in the first before surrendering four runs on five hits and two walks over his next 2 1/3 innings.
Heritage missed an opportunity to take a sizable lead in the fourth when it had the bases loaded with one out and only came away with one run, but it did not matter as Cunningham continued to push the mustache-less Mountaineers in the right direction after a slow start to the season.
“We were a much more focused group tonight,” Cunningham said. “We knew what we wanted to do when we got here and we executed it. We came in and got hits when we needed them, threw strikes, got outs and made the plays we were supposed to.”
