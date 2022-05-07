Nolan Cunningham showed a brief moment of displeasure as Heritage coach Robbie Bennett walked toward the mound to take the ball.
The senior right-hander understood why, knowing eight pitches separated him from a potential district championship start and not being able to pitch again unless the Mountaineers reached the region tournament.
It was a trade-off Cunningham could accept.
"He knows I like to compete, obviously, and I haven't finished a win all season," Cunningham told The Daily Times. "I was upset at first when he came out there, but I trusted him and I trusted Zach. Obviously, it worked out."
Fellow senior Zach Hodge struck William Blount senior left fielder Rohde Kirkland out on four pitches to close out No. 5-seed Heritage's 6-4 victory over No. 4 William Blount on Saturday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
However, it was Cunningham who set the tone and paved the way for the Mountaineers' sixth consecutive win, even if his final line was tarnished a bit by a late Governors' rally.
Cunningham retired 15 of the first 17 batters he faced, surrendering a solo home run to William Blount junior catcher Ethan Prats in the bottom of the second and plunking senior right fielder Will Vance in the fourth.
Heritage (20-12) built a 6-1 cushion before Cunningham, who allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five, ran into any semblance of trouble.
"Everything was working today," Cunningham said. "The fastball was there. The location was there. The curveball was pretty good, and I got a lot of swings and misses and a lot of pop ups."
"He's pitched his tail off, and every time he pitches, he gives us a chance to win," Bennett added. "He's a competitor, and when he's throwing three pitches for strikes, he's hard to hit. I'm just proud of him. In the first round against a county rival, that ranks up there as one of his better performances."
Heritage gave Cunningham some run support in the fifth when junior catcher Zander Melton and senior shortstop Luke Johnson reached on a single and an intentional walk, respectively, and then scored on an error and a sacrifice fly to go up 4-1.
The Mountaineers added to the lead with a two-run double by Melton in the sixth.
The insurance proved to be necessary as Cunningham wore down in the bottom half. He walked the bases loaded before giving up back-to-back two-out singles that brought in a combined three runs, but he managed to strike out senior third baseman Trent Reardon to get out of the jam.
"I don't know if we changed our approach or (Cunningham) started to get a little tired and left pitches more over the middle of the plate that we were able to hit," William Blount coach Justin Young said. "He threw a great game. Located his fastball down and away and mixed his breaking ball in."
Cunningham then got two outs on his first two pitches of the seventh before giving up a single to senior center fielder Job Matossian, making way for Hodge to get the final out.
William Blount will face No. 3 Maryville, which suffered a 3-1 extra-inning loss to Bearden, in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. today at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
Maryville sophomore right-hander Cade Batchelor started both regular season meetings for the Rebels against the Governors and won both starts, allowing a combined two runs on seven hits, but he will not get the nod after pitching against Bearden.
"At this point in the year, everybody is good," Young said. "Obviously, the Batchelor kid is really good and he's shut us down twice, so it's nice to know we don't have to face him, but they have a couple of lefties that are really good, too.
"It will be the first time seeing whichever one they throw. We have our work cut out for us, and we'll have to come out with some energy and be ready to play, that's for sure."
Heritage advances to face top-seeded Farragut at 5 p.m. today at Farragut High School, 10 days after beating the Admirals, 11-1, in their final regular season matchup.
"We just have to show up knowing that we can beat them," Bennett said. "We're a good team, and we have a chance whenever we step on the field. I'm excited, and I think the kids are confident. It doesn't really matter who we play, we just have to play our game. We have to throw strikes, catch the baseball and keep hitting it."
