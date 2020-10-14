Before Heritage’s practice on Wednesday, Tim Hammontree took a moment to praise his linemen, referring to them as “the most productive offensive line” the Mountaineers have had in the last four years.
Heritage’s rushing stats support that assertion. Heritage’s five linemen (left tackle Aiden Stuteville, left guard Emmett Thacker, center Sean Gaylon, right guard Aaron Meadows and right tackle Jaden Willocks) have helped Heritge average 177.4 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. The unit’s performance has allowed the Mountaineers to remain competitive in most of their games this season.
Heritage’s linemen will once again try to control the line of scrimmage when the Mountaineers (2-5) travel to play Karns (1-5) on Friday night.
“These (offensive linemen) have done a great job,” Hammontree told The Daily Times. “The leadership comes from our center. Sean Galyon has done a great job making calls for us up front and getting us lined up right.”
Thanks to Galyon and his fellow linemen, the Mountaineers have consistently moved the football this season, averaging 5.5 yards per play. Senior quarterback Zach Hollman has been effective in the passing game, completing 54% of his passes for 739 yards and nine touchdowns. Heritage also has plenty of depth at the running back position. Kobe Johnson (358 rushing yards), Daniel Foxx (413 yards) and Triston Hurst (232) are all averaging at least 4.4 yards per carry.
All of Heritage’s skill players have an opportunity to thrive against Karns’ defense, which is surrendering 43.5 points per game.
“Zach Hollman, being our quarterback, has done what we’ve asked him to do,” Hammontree said. “He follows game plans and he doesn’t force the issue. He’s had a couple tough games early on, but he’s leveled out now and has done a great job.
“Those three different running backs bring something a little bit different to the game every time — some power running, some really quick feet, a smaller back who can get outside and get on the corner, an all-purpose back who can come in and do a little bit of everything.”
Heritage’s three running backs will try to help their offense sustain long drives. The Mountaineers understand that the key to Friday’s victory is simple: They have to give their skill players’ opportunities to make plays, while containing Karns quarterback Nathaniel Sharp and running back Desean Bishop.
“It’s our skill people versus their skill people,” Hammontree said. “We are talking about a running back and a quarterback who can absolutely fly as fast as anyone we’ve seen so far. … If we are able to contain two of their speed people, we will have that opportunity to get that three-and-out every once in a while so we can get that ball turned back over so we can flip the field and get our offense across the 50-yard line.”
A Heritage win on Friday would give the Mountaineers their most wins since 2017. After enjoying a bye, the Mountaineers are hoping to finish strong during their final three regular season games. Their seniors want to establish a foundation for future success.
“Our seniors are pushing really hard,” Hammontree said. “They want to win out in the end so they can help these other guys come back, play with a winning attitude and have some pride about it.”
