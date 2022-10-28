Wesley Deck rolled to his right and uncorked a pass to Ryan Butler, who snagged the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.
With Joel Martinez’s extra point, Heritage made good on eliminating Knoxville Halls’ seven-point lead, tying Friday’s Region 2-5A bout with just under three minutes remaining before halftime.
The Mountaineers’ momentum was short-lived. Five plays into the Red Devils’ ensuing drive, Amari Lethgo connected with Camden Johnson for a 36-yard touchdown pass, giving Halls another lead, one it wouldn’t give up.
On a night Heritage needed the outcome to go its way, requiring a win to clinch its first playoff berth since 2016, it was moments like that late second-quarter score that doomed the Mountaineers’ hopes in the 42-20 loss.
It keeps Heritage out of the playoffs, putting it on the wrong side of a three-way tiebreaker between Halls and Sevier County.
Several of Halls’ touchdowns came in such dramatic fashion, too, with Lethgo tossing three touchdown passes, all of which encompassed substantial yardage. His connection with Johnson was his second score of the night.
“We let that explosive play before the half, which we never should’ve done,” Heritage coach Joe Osovet told The Daily Times. “I’ll have to go back and look at the film. I thought we played a better second half on defense, but we’ve got to see what the issues were.”
The Mountaineers, and Deck in particular, were also plagued by Halls’ ability to get to the quarterback. Deck was often forced to scramble and took plenty of hits; on Heritage’s last possession of the game, the Mountaineers drove the ball to the Red Devils’ 20-yard line, but Deck was sacked on fourth-and-5 to force a turnover on downs.
“I thought our protection was sound going into the game,” Osovet said. “Obviously, we’ve got to go back and look at the film and see where we’re at with that. I don’t know at this point and time just looking at it from the top, I’ve got to go back and look at the film, I don’t have an answer why.
“He was under duress, obviously it was some pressure on him, but we’ve got to go see why that was.”
Lethgo kicked off the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Deck’s scoring run and Lethgo’s second touchdown toss made it a 14-7 Halls lead at half.
The Red Devils found the end zone twice near the end of the third quarter, first through a 29-yard pass from Lethgo. After an interception set Halls up at Heritage’s 13-yard line, Kameron Bates needed just two carries to score again for the Red Devils.
When the Mountaineers again seemed to find momentum, courtesy of a five-yard Deck rushing touchdown with five seconds left in the third quarter, it was snatched away from them, as Bates recovered Heritage’s onside kick attempt and ran it back all the way for a touchdown.
Deck capped off a 13-yard Heritage play with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Zak Davidson midway through the fourth quarter, but Halls recovered another Mountaineers onside kick attempt, and Bates helped seal the deal with a 13-yard scoring run.
Most of Heritage’s offense came through the air, with Deck tallying 307 passing yards. The Mountaineers ran for 92 yards on 26 carries, compared to 229 yards on 33 carries for the Red Devils.
“I think we only had 25 snaps in the first half,” Osovet said. “We have to be able to run the football, something that we’ve been snakebitten throughout this season with, so we’ve got to do a better job being able to run the football this offseason.”
The agony was apparent on the faces of players and coaches after Heritage’s hopes of a playoff berth were squandered, but Osovet didn’t take anything away from his team when evaluating his first year leading the team.
He was much too pleased with what they showed him all season to do that.
“I’m so proud of this team with their effort,” Osovet said, “and how we improved this year going forward.”
