Heritage baseball coach Robbie Bennett noticed the potential Riley Tipton possessed as soon as he joined the program.
Tipton is a natural-born hitter and proved that time and time again during his four-year high school career, but even that was not enough to live up the potential Bennett sees in him — something he is reminded of every time they converse with one another.
“He talks to me every day I see him about the potential I have, and how if I keep working and stay in the weight room, I can do big things,” Tipton told The Daily Times. “He just tells me to keep working and the sky is the limit.”
Tipton will get four more years to reach that ceiling after signing with King College to continue his baseball career Monday inside Heritage High School’s gymnasium.
“It was very relieving because I didn’t really get as much exposure as I wanted throughout high school with junior year getting cancelled, so I didn’t have a lot of coaches talking to me. To be able to find somewhere I enjoyed was really relieving.”
Tipton chose King because of his relationship with baseball coach Blaine Brown, who had been in contact with Tipton the longest of any other coach that showed interest.
Tipton was unable to visit in the fall because of football season
Baseball season caused scheduling conflicts in the spring, so he was unable to visit until recently, but it was a trip well worth the wait.
“Once I went down for that visit, I just loved everything about it,” Tipton said. “It just felt right.”
King went 14-24 this season, and Tipton hopes he has an opportunity to compete for a starting spot as a freshman. If he finds himself on the diamond next season, it will be because of his bat, which possesses power to all fields.
“He is a kid that has helped make our program better,” Bennett said. “He’s a dangerous hitter. He hit seven home runs as a sophomore hitting in the seventh hole. He started out hitting in the four-hole last year, but we only played 10 games.
“This year, he struggled early a little bit because they were pitching him backwards and he wasn’t seeing a lot of fastballs, so he was getting frustrated. As the season went on, he ended up getting some big hits for us.”
It took longer than expected, but Tipton finally found a landing spot where he can deliver more big hits over the next four years and strive to be the player that Bennett believes he can be.
“I think he should have a lot of confidence,” Bennett said. “I think he knows that he has the potential to be as good as he wants to be. He’s just going to have to eat, sleep, baseball in college, and that’ll help him.”
“They’re getting a really good hitter. Once he figures some things out, I think the sky is the limit for him.”
“I’m pumped,” Tipton added. “It’s just feels good to know I get to play another four years because not everybody gets to. I’m just blessed I get to.”
